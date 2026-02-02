Sport
Afghanistan in new kit for T20 World Cup warm-up against Scotland
As part of their preparations for the global tournament, the Afghan squad is also scheduled to play a second practice match on February 4 at the same venue.
Afghanistan’s national cricket team will face Scotland today (Monday) in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed.
The team, which arrived in India two days ago, will be decked out in their new kit. According to ACB, “it’s New threads; New Colors; but Same pride”.
The match meanwhile will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Ground 1, in Bengaluru, India, with the first ball scheduled for 2:00 pm local time, according to a statement published on the ACB’s official Facebook page.
As part of their preparations for the global tournament, the Afghan squad is also scheduled to play a second practice match on February 4 at the same venue.
The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will officially begin on February 7, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening match in Colombo.
Afghanistan will start their campaign a day later, facing New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.
Sport
Afghanistan crush Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup warm-up
Afghanistan delivered a dominant performance against Scotland in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on Monday, registering a comprehensive 184/6 in 20 overs and restricting their opponents to 123 all out in 19.3 overs.
After winning the toss in Bengaluru, Afghanistan elected to bat. Darwish Rasooli starred with 84 runs off just 46 balls, supported by Ibrahim Zadran (36) and Mohammad Nabi (34), helping Afghanistan post a competitive total. The team scored at a healthy rate of 9.20 runs per over, with extras contributing 8 runs.
Scotland struggled in reply, losing wickets at regular intervals. Azmatullah Omarzai was particularly effective, claiming 3 crucial wickets, while Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, and Ziaur Rahman shared the spoils to keep Scotland under pressure. The visitors were bowled out for 123, falling 61 runs short of the target, with only Matthew Cross (21) and Michael Jones (21) showing resistance.
Afghanistan’s win highlights their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling, sending a clear message ahead of the main tournament.
Afghanistan will face West Indies in their next warm-up game on Wednesday.
Sport
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Final eight confirmed
Afghanistan will meet Japan on Tuesday in their quarter-final match.
The group stage of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 wrapped up on Sunday, setting the stage for a highly anticipated knockout phase that begins on Tuesday, February 3, with four blockbuster quarter-final clashes lined up.
Following an action-packed group stage, the final eight teams have been confirmed, with the quarter-finals promising intense competition as Asia’s top futsal nations battle for a place in the semi-finals.
Hosts Indonesia, who topped Group A ahead of Iraq after a hard-fought stalemate on Friday, will face Vietnam in the final quarter-final of the day. Indonesia will be aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history, while Vietnam are chasing a return to the last four for the first time since the 2016 edition.
Iraq will take on Thailand, who finished runners-up in the 2024 tournament. The matchup is expected to be fiercely contested, with both sides showing strong form during the group stage.
Four-time champions Japan secured top spot in Group C after coming from behind to defeat Uzbekistan on Sunday. Their reward is a quarter-final meeting with Afghanistan, who finished runners-up in Group D.
Afghanistan impressed despite a 5-2 defeat to Iran, showing resilience against the defending champions.
Defending champions Iran, chasing a remarkable 14th Asian title, will meet Uzbekistan. Iran enter the knockout stage full of confidence after winning all three of their group matches in an impressive campaign so far.
All quarter-final matches will take place in Jakarta on Tuesday, with fans across the region able to follow the action live.
ATN holds the official broadcast rights for the tournament, bringing comprehensive coverage of the knockout stage to viewers across Afghanistan.
Fans in Afghanistan are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated broadcast details.
Sport
Iran see off spirited Afghanistan to finish top of Group D
Despite the defeat, Afghanistan’s spirited display underlined their emergence as a competitive force in Asian futsal, having already secured qualification for the knockout stage with commanding wins earlier in the tournament.
Defending champions Iran overcame a determined Afghanistan side to secure top spot in Group D of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, claiming a 5–2 victory on Sunday.
The result saw Iran finish the group stage with a perfect nine points, setting up a quarter-final clash with Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan, who impressed throughout the group phase, will face Japan in the last eight.
With both teams aware of each other’s strengths, the match began cautiously, as neither Iran goalkeeper Bagher Mohammadi nor Afghanistan’s Javad Safari was tested in the opening minutes. The first real effort on target came in the eighth minute when Mohammadhossein Derakshani struck from distance, forcing Safari into a sharp save.
Iran continued to probe, with Mohammadi reacting well to catch a powerful shot from Sayed Mortaza Hussaini in the 11th minute. Moments later, Behrooz Azimi attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick at the other end, narrowly missing the target.
The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute when Safari parried Amirhossein Gholami’s shot into the path of Azimi, who finished from close range to give Iran the lead. The defending champions nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later, but Hossein Tayebi’s audacious back-heeled effort struck the crossbar.
Afghanistan were fortunate not to concede early in the second half after a misplaced pass from Safari fell straight to Mahdi Karimi, who sent his shot wide with the goal at his mercy. At the other end, Mohammadi produced a string of outstanding saves, denying Reza Hosseinpoor from a free kick and pushing away another threatening effort from Hussaini.
As Afghanistan pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Iran exploited the spaces left behind. In the 29th minute, Gholami picked out Tayebi on the counter-attack, with the striker calmly slotting the ball home.
Iran extended their lead a minute later after Safari fouled Tayebi inside the semi-circle, with a penalty awarded following Video Support review. Tayebi made no mistake from the spot.
Afghanistan refused to back down and pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute through Hosseinpoor. A minute later, a long-range effort from Safari — deflected off Gholami — reduced the deficit further and set up a tense closing period.
However, Iran’s experience proved decisive. As Afghanistan committed numbers forward, they were caught out on the counter once more, with Masoud Yousef scoring in the 36th minute before Karimi sealed the result late on to confirm a 5–2 victory.
Despite the defeat, Afghanistan’s spirited display underlined their emergence as a competitive force in Asian futsal, having already secured qualification for the knockout stage with commanding wins earlier in the tournament.
Upcoming Matches – Tuesday, 3 February
Quarter-final action gets underway on Tuesday, with Iran facing Uzbekistan and Afghanistan taking on Japan as the race for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup title intensifies.
All matches of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 are being broadcast live on Ariana Television across Afghanistan.
Afghanistan crush Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup warm-up
Renovation of Afghanistan–Iran border markers to begin in the ‘near future’
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup group match against India
Afghanistan seeks to resume active role in SCO, envoy to Russia says
Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis as millions return home
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Tahawol: Tense regional situation over Iran discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s allegations of India backing Balochistan attacks
Tahawol: BLA’s coordinated attacks in Balochistan discussed
Saar: BLA’s attacks on Pakistani army bases discussed
Tahawol: Defense Ministry’s high-level visit to Russia discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
-
Sport1 day ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Australia announces $50 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
-
Sport2 days ago
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
-
Business2 days ago
Pakistan, China plan to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, revive trilateral framework
-
Health4 days ago
Pakistan becomes latest Asian country to introduce checks for deadly Nipah virus