Afghanistan in new kit for T20 World Cup warm-up against Scotland

Afghanistan’s national cricket team will face Scotland today (Monday) in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed.

The team, which arrived in India two days ago, will be decked out in their new kit. According to ACB, “it’s New threads; New Colors; but Same pride”.

The match meanwhile will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Ground 1, in Bengaluru, India, with the first ball scheduled for 2:00 pm local time, according to a statement published on the ACB’s official Facebook page.

As part of their preparations for the global tournament, the Afghan squad is also scheduled to play a second practice match on February 4 at the same venue.

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will officially begin on February 7, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening match in Colombo.

Afghanistan will start their campaign a day later, facing New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.