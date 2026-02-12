Afghanistan moving toward development and industrialization every day: Azizi

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, says that Afghanistan, under the proper management of the Islamic Emirate, is moving each day along the path of economic growth and prosperity.

Azizi made these remarks on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the Third International Exhibition of Construction, Urban Development, and Reconstruction in Kabul.

Azizi said: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, through proper management of natural resources and human capacities, has been placed on the path of economic growth and prosperity. With each passing day, by the grace of Almighty God, Afghanistan is moving toward development and industrialization.”

Azizi stated that the country has become self-sufficient in most construction materials.

He also said that 160,000 hectares of land have been allocated to them for investment and the establishment of industrial parks.

He referred to the progress of major regional projects, including TAPI, and called on all countries, especially Pakistan to cooperate in facilitating trade routes.

At the exhibition, 300 booths showcasing various sectors, including the construction industry, construction materials, construction machinery, financial and banking services, as well as domestic products have been put on display.