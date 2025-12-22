Afghanistan participates in Global Handball Congress as Asia reaffirms support

The ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have finalized their squads for the 2026 season following a busy mini-auction, with teams taking contrasting approaches as they prepare for the new campaign.

Big-money overseas signings, bold investments in uncapped Indian players and a renewed focus on squad depth were among the key themes to emerge.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) drew the most attention after spending a large portion of their purse on two uncapped players, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, signalling a shift from their traditionally experience-driven strategy. While the additions of Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry offer tactical flexibility, questions remain over inexperience in the middle order and bowling unit.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) largely retained their core, underlining confidence in a settled squad. The return of Venkatesh Iyer at a significantly lower price strengthens their top order, while Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav add depth to the pace attack without disrupting team balance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) adopted a more cautious approach despite having a healthy purse. Their standout buy was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, but the exit of Mohammed Shami has left concerns over their pace resources. An inexperienced spin unit will also be tested across conditions.

Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the auction with few gaps to fill and focused on value buys. Securing Quinton de Kock at base price and adding more all-rounders has given MI flexibility, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most balanced squads in the league.

Gujarat Titans (GT) made minimal changes, with Jason Holder their most notable addition. Already well stocked in most departments, GT opted not to use their full overseas quota, backing squad continuity while still addressing depth concerns.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the biggest spenders, headlined by the record-breaking ₹25.20 crore ($2.7 million) signing of Cameron Green. With Andre Russell transitioning into a coaching role, Green is expected to fill a major all-rounder void. KKR also strengthened their death bowling and wicketkeeping options, giving them one of the deepest squads on paper.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) focused on rebuilding their spin department, landing Ravi Bishnoi and adding two more wristspinners. The acquisition of Adam Milne bolsters their pace attack, though the lack of a proven all-rounder could be a concern.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) largely stood pat after a strong IPL 2025 campaign. Cooper Connolly was brought in to cover for Josh Inglis, while experienced bowlers provide insurance against injuries. Continuity remains their biggest strength.

Delhi Capitals (DC) assembled one of the most versatile squads, with multiple options across batting and bowling combinations. Their flexibility allows them to adapt line-ups to form and conditions, a factor that could prove decisive over a long season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) addressed their bowling by adding Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje but still appear top-heavy in batting. Injuries and availability issues among key players may shape their season.

With squads now locked in, attention turns to on-field execution. While some teams banked on stability, others gambled on fresh talent, setting the stage for another highly competitive IPL season when the tournament begins in March next year.