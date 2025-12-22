Sport
Afghanistan participates in Global Handball Congress as Asia reaffirms support
At the conclusion of the voting process, Egypt’s Hassan Moustafa was re-elected as President of the International Handball Federation, securing another four-year term.
Afghanistan has participated in the Global Handball Congress held in Cairo, Egypt, with the head of the Afghanistan Handball Federation attending the international gathering alongside representatives from 107 member countries of the International Handball Federation (IHF).
The congress took place from December 19 to 22 and included elections for leadership positions within both the global and Asian handball governing bodies.
At the conclusion of the voting process, Egypt’s Hassan Moustafa was re-elected as President of the International Handball Federation, securing another four-year term.
At the continental level, Badr Mohammed Diyab Saleh Al-Diyab was elected President of the Asian Handball Federation.
Officials from the Afghanistan Handball Federation said that several meetings were held on the sidelines of the congress with senior international handball officials, including the newly elected Asian federation president.
According to the officials, the Asian handball chief reaffirmed continued support for the development and advancement of handball in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s participation in the global congress is being viewed as an important step toward strengthening international sports relations, attracting broader institutional support, and promoting the growth of handball in the country—a sport that has faced significant challenges and limitations in recent years.
Sport
Afghanistan and Kuwait draw 4-4 in friendly futsal match
Afghanistan’s national futsal team played a friendly match against Kuwait on Saturday, ending in a 4-4 draw with the hosts.
Afghanistan’s goals came from Sayed Murtaza Hossaini (1), Hamid Reza Hossaini (2), and Omid Qanbari (1). The two teams are set to face each other again on Monday for the second friendly match.
A five-day training camp for the Afghanistan futsal team began on Friday in Kuwait and will run until Tuesday. The camp is designed to prepare the players for a strong showing at the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Teams take shape after auction as franchises balance star power and depth
Big-money overseas signings, bold investments in uncapped Indian players and a renewed focus on squad depth were among the key themes to emerge.
The ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have finalized their squads for the 2026 season following a busy mini-auction, with teams taking contrasting approaches as they prepare for the new campaign.
Big-money overseas signings, bold investments in uncapped Indian players and a renewed focus on squad depth were among the key themes to emerge.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) drew the most attention after spending a large portion of their purse on two uncapped players, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, signalling a shift from their traditionally experience-driven strategy. While the additions of Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry offer tactical flexibility, questions remain over inexperience in the middle order and bowling unit.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) largely retained their core, underlining confidence in a settled squad. The return of Venkatesh Iyer at a significantly lower price strengthens their top order, while Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav add depth to the pace attack without disrupting team balance.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) adopted a more cautious approach despite having a healthy purse. Their standout buy was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, but the exit of Mohammed Shami has left concerns over their pace resources. An inexperienced spin unit will also be tested across conditions.
Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the auction with few gaps to fill and focused on value buys. Securing Quinton de Kock at base price and adding more all-rounders has given MI flexibility, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most balanced squads in the league.
Gujarat Titans (GT) made minimal changes, with Jason Holder their most notable addition. Already well stocked in most departments, GT opted not to use their full overseas quota, backing squad continuity while still addressing depth concerns.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the biggest spenders, headlined by the record-breaking ₹25.20 crore ($2.7 million) signing of Cameron Green. With Andre Russell transitioning into a coaching role, Green is expected to fill a major all-rounder void. KKR also strengthened their death bowling and wicketkeeping options, giving them one of the deepest squads on paper.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) focused on rebuilding their spin department, landing Ravi Bishnoi and adding two more wristspinners. The acquisition of Adam Milne bolsters their pace attack, though the lack of a proven all-rounder could be a concern.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) largely stood pat after a strong IPL 2025 campaign. Cooper Connolly was brought in to cover for Josh Inglis, while experienced bowlers provide insurance against injuries. Continuity remains their biggest strength.
Delhi Capitals (DC) assembled one of the most versatile squads, with multiple options across batting and bowling combinations. Their flexibility allows them to adapt line-ups to form and conditions, a factor that could prove decisive over a long season.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) addressed their bowling by adding Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje but still appear top-heavy in batting. Injuries and availability issues among key players may shape their season.
With squads now locked in, attention turns to on-field execution. While some teams banked on stability, others gambled on fresh talent, setting the stage for another highly competitive IPL season when the tournament begins in March next year.
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah crowned champions of fifth season of Afghanistan Champions League
Matches from the tournament were broadcast live nationwide by Ariana Television Network (ATN), allowing supporters from all provinces to follow the action and celebrate the achievements of their teams. The widespread coverage helped boost interest in the league and brought Afghan football into homes across the country.
Abu Muslim Farah have reaffirmed their status as one of Afghanistan’s leading football clubs after being crowned champions of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, completing a flawless campaign to lift the title.
The Farah-based side won all nine of their matches in the season, finishing with a perfect 27 points to claim the championship in emphatic style. Their title was sealed on Sunday in the 42nd and final match of the competition, where Abu Muslim Farah produced a dominant 4–0 victory over Ettifaq Khanzadah.
The triumph marks back-to-back titles for Abu Muslim Farah, who also won the fourth season of the league last year, underlining their growing dominance in domestic football. Their consistency throughout the tournament, combined with an attacking brand of play and a solid defensive record, set them apart from their rivals.
The fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League featured 10 teams from across the country and served as one of the top-tier domestic football competitions aimed at strengthening the sport at the national level. The league has played an important role in developing local talent, providing competitive exposure for players, and keeping football alive and visible for fans across Afghanistan.
Matches from the tournament were broadcast live nationwide by Ariana Television Network (ATN), allowing supporters from all provinces to follow the action and celebrate the achievements of their teams. The widespread coverage helped boost interest in the league and brought Afghan football into homes across the country.
Abu Muslim Farah’s unbeaten run and commanding title victory have been widely praised by fans and analysts, with many viewing the club as a benchmark for professionalism and performance in Afghan football. As the Champions League continues to grow in stature, Abu Muslim Farah’s success sets a high standard for future seasons and reinforces their reputation as a powerhouse of the domestic game.
Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates register key wins in ILT20
Only one of three Afghan suspects was on US terror watch list of 18,000
Afghanistan participates in Global Handball Congress as Asia reaffirms support
Afghan health minister hails India’s support, calls medical visas vital for patients
Imran Khan calls for street movement, urges public to reclaim rights
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: CSTO’s security concerns over Afghanistan
Saar: UNAMA’s activities in Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Iran’s pledges to facilitate trade with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on severe tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan border forces prevent illegal entry of hundreds into Iran
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over deadly attack in North Waziristan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan allocates nearly $20 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi
-
Latest News2 days ago
Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan seeks India’s support in standardizing traditional medicine
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Kazakhstan banking ties discussed in Kabul meeting
-
World4 days ago
US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports