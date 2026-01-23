Afghanistan’s Chief of General Staff visits IEA embassy in Qatar

US President Donald Trump has drawn sharp criticism from allies after claiming NATO forces remained “off the frontlines” during the war in Afghanistan, remarks widely described as inaccurate and offensive by politicians and military veterans.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of the NATO alliance, saying he was not “sure” it would support the United States in a future conflict.

“We’ve never needed them,” Trump said. “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan — and they did — they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines.”

The comments prompted swift backlash from NATO partners who fought alongside US forces following the September 11, 2001 attacks — the only time NATO has invoked Article 5, its collective defence clause.

Following 9/11, NATO allies joined the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, a conflict that lasted two decades and resulted in heavy casualties among coalition forces. The United States lost 2,461 service members, while allied nations suffered 1,160 fatalities. The United Kingdom recorded the second-highest death toll, with 457 military personnel killed.

Sky News US correspondent David Blevins said the remarks would be viewed as “grossly offensive” by allied nations whose troops fought and died alongside American forces.

UK Social Care Minister Stephen Kinnock said Trump’s comments were “deeply disappointing” and lacked any factual basis.

“There is a long history of the British armed forces standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States,” Kinnock told Sky News. “The only time NATO’s Article 5 has ever been activated was to come to America’s aid after 9/11.”

He added that British and allied soldiers “gave their lives in support of American-led missions” and said any criticism of their sacrifice was “plainly wrong.”

Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, also condemned the remarks, calling them “an insult” to the families of fallen soldiers.

“How dare he say we weren’t on the frontline,” she said during a BBC broadcast. “We have always been there whenever the Americans have asked.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed the criticism, accusing Trump of questioning the sacrifices of allied troops while having avoided military service himself during the Vietnam War.

Former British Army officer and Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, who served in Afghanistan, said Trump’s comments diminished the sacrifices made by NATO soldiers.

“I saw first-hand the horrific casualties suffered by British troops in Sangin, alongside US Marines,” he said. “These remarks do a disservice to our closest military allies.”

The controversy has reignited debate over Trump’s scepticism toward NATO, an alliance the United States helped found and has long described as central to Western collective security.