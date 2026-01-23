Latest News
Afghanistan’s Chief of General Staff visits IEA embassy in Qatar
Fitrat has been in Qatar this week where he attended the Doha International Defense Exhibition.
Mohammad Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of General Staff of Afghanistan’s Armed Forces, has visited the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Qatar during an official trip, the Ministry of National Defense said.
According to the ministry, Fitrat was briefed by embassy officials on the mission’s activities, achievements, and ongoing work. He commended the embassy’s role in strengthening diplomatic relations, enhancing political coordination, and delivering consular services to Afghan nationals.
The Chief of General Staff also underscored the importance of effective diplomatic engagement and close coordination in safeguarding national interests and maintaining constructive relations with regional and international partners.
He also held meetings with several foreign military chiefs during his official visit including the chiefs of armed forces from Argentina, Somalia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Oman, and several other countries.
Discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations, continuing mutual cooperation, and exchanging views on a number of key issues.
West Indies win third T20I as Afghanistan clinch series 2–1
Despite the final-match setback, the series concluded in Afghanistan’s favour, marking a successful campaign as the team now turns its focus to preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Afghanistan’s national cricket team suffered a narrow 15-run defeat in the third and final T20 International, but victories in the opening two matches ensured a 2–1 series win over West Indies in the e& Cup T20I series.
Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the series decider, using the match to assess their chasing capabilities ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins early next month.
West Indies posted 151 for seven in their 20 overs, with Afghanistan’s bowlers delivering a disciplined performance. Rashid Khan led the attack with figures of 2 for 13, while Abdullah Ahmadzai (2/30) and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi (2/43) also claimed two wickets each.
Chasing a target of 152, Afghanistan were anchored by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who struck a fluent 70 runs, but the hosts were unable to maintain momentum and finished 15 runs short, handing West Indies their first victory of the series — and their first-ever T20I win in Dubai.
West Indies fast bowler Shamar Springer was named Player of the Match after claiming a decisive hat-trick that turned the contest in his team’s favour.
Afghanistan’s Darwish Rasooli was awarded Player of the Series for an outstanding batting display, amassing 156 runs, including two half-centuries across the three matches.
Trump criticised over claim NATO allies avoided Afghanistan frontlines
Sky News US correspondent David Blevins said the remarks would be viewed as “grossly offensive” by allied nations whose troops fought and died alongside American forces.
US President Donald Trump has drawn sharp criticism from allies after claiming NATO forces remained “off the frontlines” during the war in Afghanistan, remarks widely described as inaccurate and offensive by politicians and military veterans.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of the NATO alliance, saying he was not “sure” it would support the United States in a future conflict.
“We’ve never needed them,” Trump said. “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan — and they did — they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines.”
The comments prompted swift backlash from NATO partners who fought alongside US forces following the September 11, 2001 attacks — the only time NATO has invoked Article 5, its collective defence clause.
Following 9/11, NATO allies joined the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, a conflict that lasted two decades and resulted in heavy casualties among coalition forces. The United States lost 2,461 service members, while allied nations suffered 1,160 fatalities. The United Kingdom recorded the second-highest death toll, with 457 military personnel killed.
UK Social Care Minister Stephen Kinnock said Trump’s comments were “deeply disappointing” and lacked any factual basis.
“There is a long history of the British armed forces standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States,” Kinnock told Sky News. “The only time NATO’s Article 5 has ever been activated was to come to America’s aid after 9/11.”
He added that British and allied soldiers “gave their lives in support of American-led missions” and said any criticism of their sacrifice was “plainly wrong.”
Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, also condemned the remarks, calling them “an insult” to the families of fallen soldiers.
“How dare he say we weren’t on the frontline,” she said during a BBC broadcast. “We have always been there whenever the Americans have asked.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed the criticism, accusing Trump of questioning the sacrifices of allied troops while having avoided military service himself during the Vietnam War.
Former British Army officer and Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, who served in Afghanistan, said Trump’s comments diminished the sacrifices made by NATO soldiers.
“I saw first-hand the horrific casualties suffered by British troops in Sangin, alongside US Marines,” he said. “These remarks do a disservice to our closest military allies.”
The controversy has reignited debate over Trump’s scepticism toward NATO, an alliance the United States helped found and has long described as central to Western collective security.
EU launches €10 million initiative to support Afghan women entrepreneurs
The new phase aims to strengthen livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for Afghan women in selected underserved provinces.
The European Union (EU) has announced a €10 million ($10 million) investment to roll out Phase II of the Women’s Economic Empowerment through Local Enterprise Development (WE-LEAD) program, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The new phase aims to strengthen livelihoods and expand economic opportunities for Afghan women in selected underserved provinces.
Building on the achievements of WE-LEAD Phase I and UNDP’s Area-Based Approach for Development Emergency Initiatives (ABADEI), the programme will support women across the economic spectrum — from informal savings groups to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. It will provide a package of integrated financial and non-financial services designed to fit Afghanistan’s social and economic realities.
WE-LEAD Phase II focuses on addressing key barriers to women’s economic participation, including limited access to finance, markets, skills, and sustainable income opportunities. The initiative promotes culturally appropriate and Sharia-compliant financial mechanisms, alongside business development services, mentorship, and improved market access.
Key components of the programme include:
- Transforming informal savings groups into Sharia-compliant Rotating Savings and Credit Associations (ROSCAs)
- Expanding access to subsidized Islamic microfinance for women entrepreneurs
- Supporting women-led micro and small enterprises through blended finance and tailored business services
- Integrating women into local value chains using a market systems approach
- Launching a Social Enterprise Idea Challenge to encourage community-driven solutions
Veronika Boskovic Pohar, the EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, said the initiative reflects the EU’s commitment to community resilience. “By investing in women-led businesses, communities, and local markets, we are helping Afghan households build resilience and self-sufficiency,” she noted.
UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan Stephen Rodriques said the programme would have a broad economic impact. “WE-LEAD Phase II will support thousands of women entrepreneurs with financial literacy, access to Sharia-compliant finance, and business services, contributing to economic recovery and job creation across the country,” he said.
Through the expanded WE-LEAD programme, the EU and UNDP aim to advance women’s economic empowerment, strengthen household resilience, and promote more inclusive and sustainable local development in Afghanistan.
