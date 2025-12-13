Connect with us

Afghanistan’s health minister likely to visit India next week

Published

8 minutes ago

on

Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, is likely to visit India next week, Indian newspaper Tribune reported.

Jalali will be the third minister from the Islamic Emirate to visit India, following Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The visit comes as health cooperation between the two countries expands. New Delhi is currently supporting major medical infrastructure projects in Afghanistan and supplying medicines and vaccines to strengthen public health services.

Although India does not formally recognize the Islamic Emirate, it has recently sought to deepen its engagement with Kabul.

 
Top Pakistani, British officials discuss Afghan relocation

Published

55 minutes ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday met with UK’s Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Baroness Chapman of Darlington, to discuss a range of issues, including the relocation of Afghan nationals to the United Kingdom.

According to a press release from Pakistan’s Ministry of State for Interior, Baroness Chapman welcomed and commended Pakistan’s initiatives in facilitating migration cooperation between the two countries.

The officials also held talks on security matters.

 
 
Afghan refugees are not a burden on host countries, says minister

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Maulawi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, has stressed that Afghan refugees are not a burden on host countries, but rather make meaningful economic contributions.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at a religious school in Paktia, he said that any assistance provided by host countries to Afghan refugees in the past was driven by their own interests.

“Afghans earn their own livelihoods; they own factories and shops,” he said. “No country in the world can claim that Afghans are a burden. Did Afghans go door to door asking for handouts? Did they engage in theft? Host countries collect taxes from Afghans and use that revenue to develop their own economies.”

Maulawi Abdul Kabir urged Afghan migrants to return home and resume their economic activities freely.

“We call on investors abroad: if you are living without dignity, return and invest in Afghanistan willingly,” he said. “Rehabilitate land, expand agriculture, create jobs for the people, and help make wheat cheaper.”

His remarks come amid ongoing calls by some neighboring countries for the return of Afghan migrants, often portraying them as a burden on host societies.

Uzbek president stresses cooperation with Turkmenistan for Afghanistan’s development

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, has announced that Tashkent and Ashgabat have coinciding approaches to facilitate the peaceful development of Afghanistan.

Speaking on Friday at the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Mirziyoyev said that Afghanistan’s development can be achieved by integrating the country into regional economic processes and strengthening infrastructure connectivity.

At the conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, also referred to the establishment of a United Nations regional center for the Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty and emphasized the continuation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

 
 
