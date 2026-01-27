Sport
Afghanistan’s Mahdi Norouzi ruled out of AFC Futsal Asian Cup due to injury
Afghanistan, drawn in Group D, will open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Afghanistan’s national futsal team captain Mahdi Norouzi will miss the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, which kicked off today, Tuesday January 27, in Indonesia, after sustaining an injury while playing in the Iranian Premier League.
In a video message, Norouzi said he is preparing to undergo surgery.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Majid Mortezai expressed confidence in the team despite Norouzi’s absence.
“Saudi Arabia is one of the strongest teams in Asia, and we have made the necessary plans for this match,” Mortezaie said.
“Despite the absence of our captain and some adjustments to our strategy, the team is ready, and we hope to achieve a positive result. Our goal remains to strengthen Afghanistan’s position among the top futsal teams in the region and globally,” he said.
With Norouzi sidelined, Akbar Kazemi will captain the side, stepping into the leadership role for the tournament. Norouzi, meanwhile, encouraged his teammates via a video message. “Fight for your country and your people, and bring joy to the people of Afghanistan once again.”
Sixteen teams are competing for continental glory in Indonesia. Afghanistan shares Group D with Iran, the reigning Asian champions, and Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.
Iran’s veteran coach Vahid Shamsaee, 50, is leading a revamped squad, aiming to maintain Asia’s dominance.
“We can’t stay in the past. The last win is over. Over the last three years—especially after the last World Cup—we had many changes in the team. This tournament is really important,” Shamsaee said.
Meanwhile, Malaysia, under new head coach Addie Azwan, is determined to make an impact despite limited preparation. “We’re not here just to make up the numbers. We want to show that Malaysian futsal is improving and that we can compete. Even though our ranking is not high, we aim to give other teams a challenge,” Azwan said.
For Afghanistan, this tournament is as much about resilience and collective leadership as it is about competition. Despite missing star players, the team’s speed, coordination, and high-press tactics show they are ready to challenge Asia’s best.
All eyes will be on the Lions of Khorasan as they aim to build on their 2024 quarter-final breakthrough and demonstrate that futsal in Afghanistan is more than a sport—it is a symbol of national pride, courage, and unity.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow every match live as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights in the country. All AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 matches will be aired on Ariana Television.
Support for athletes highlighted as symbol of national unity
Mujahid said Afghanistan’s recent progress in political, economic, security and sporting spheres reflects national unity and solidarity.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has stressed the importance of backing Afghan athletes, urging the public to stand firmly behind the country’s sporting community.
Addressing a ceremony held in honor of medal-winning athletes, Mujahid said Afghanistan’s recent progress in political, economic, security and sporting spheres reflects national unity and solidarity.
He described the success of Afghan athletes at international competitions as a shared source of pride and honor for all citizens.
Officials said the national sports administration honored athletes who secured medals at the Bahrain Youth Championships and the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, presenting them with cars in recognition of their achievements.
Thrilling battles await as AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 set to kickoff in hours
The opening matchday begins at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Tuesday January 27, where Thailand (FIFA Rank: 11) will face Lebanon (54) in Group B.
Thrilling battles await at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 when the tournament gets underway on Tuesday, January 27, in Jakarta, with 16 teams chasing ultimate continental glory.
Now in its 18th edition, the competition brings together a familiar cast of contenders, with 13 teams returning from the 2024 Finals, including the ever-present quartet of Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan, who continue their remarkable record of appearing at every Finals to date.
Hosting the hard-court showpiece for the second time after 2002, Indonesia will stage matches across two venues, with the champions set to be crowned on February 7.
The opening matchday begins at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Tuesday January 27, where Thailand (FIFA Rank: 11) will face Lebanon (54) in Group B.
The match will get underway at 9:30am Kabul time.
Three-time runners-up, including in 2024, Thailand will be determined to finally go all the way, while Lebanon—seven-time quarter-finalists—return for their 13th Finals appearance.
Later in the day, Vietnam (20), fourth-place finishers in 2016, open their eighth campaign against Kuwait (40), who are contesting their 14th Finals.
Meanwhile, action at the Indonesia Arena sees Group A kick off at 11:30am, with Iraq (37) beginning their 14th appearance against a Kyrgyz Republic (43) side. Hosts Indonesia (24) will enjoy strong home backing at 4pm as they take on Korea Republic (57), who are aiming to surpass their runners-up finish from 1999 in their 16th appearance.
Among the teams to watch is Afghanistan, who return with growing confidence after a memorable debut in 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024. This marks Afghanistan’s second appearance at the Finals, with their best finish already an impressive last-eight showing.
Afghanistan booked their ticket to Indonesia 2026 with a relatively straightforward qualifying campaign, finishing as Group H winners. They began with a dominant 10–1 victory over Maldives, before sealing qualification emphatically with an 8–0 win against Myanmar.
Drawn once again alongside heavyweights, Afghanistan will open their Group D campaign against Saudi Arabia (45)—making their fourth Finals appearance—on January 28 at 9:30m at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Later that day, reigning champions Iran (5), the only side never to have finished outside the top three, begin their quest for a record-extending 14th title against Malaysia (70).
Despite the challenge, Afghanistan will have no fear. They pushed defending champions Iran hard when the sides met in the group stage of the 2024 edition, a performance that underlined their rapid rise in Asian futsal.
Having impressed on their debut, Afghanistan will expect to advance to the knockout stage once again at Indonesia 2026.
Elsewhere, Japan (13) go in search of a fifth crown after a shock group-stage exit in 2024, opening Group C against Australia (51) at 3pm. Four-time finalists Uzbekistan (22) will also be eyeing a maiden title as they face Tajikistan (47) at 7pm, with Tajikistan looking to build on their historic fourth-place finish from 2024.
For fans back home, every moment of the tournament will be within reach. ATN has secured exclusive live broadcasting rights across Afghanistan and will broadcast matches on Ariana Television, ensuring nationwide coverage of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026.
Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup
The Afghan national futsal team arrived in Indonesia on Sunday to compete in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, following the completion of a preparatory training camp in Thailand.
Afghanistan has been drawn into Group D, where it will face strong opposition from Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The team enters the tournament with confidence after recording two friendly victories against Vietnam in the buildup to the competition.
The AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia and will feature 16 of Asia’s top national teams.
Afghanistan will open its campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in Jakarta.
All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, enabling fans nationwide to follow the team’s progress throughout the competition.
