Afghanistan’s Mahdi Norouzi ruled out of AFC Futsal Asian Cup due to injury

Afghanistan’s national futsal team captain Mahdi Norouzi will miss the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, which kicked off today, Tuesday January 27, in Indonesia, after sustaining an injury while playing in the Iranian Premier League.

In a video message, Norouzi said he is preparing to undergo surgery.

Afghanistan, drawn in Group D, will open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Velodrome.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Majid Mortezai expressed confidence in the team despite Norouzi’s absence.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the strongest teams in Asia, and we have made the necessary plans for this match,” Mortezaie said.

“Despite the absence of our captain and some adjustments to our strategy, the team is ready, and we hope to achieve a positive result. Our goal remains to strengthen Afghanistan’s position among the top futsal teams in the region and globally,” he said.

With Norouzi sidelined, Akbar Kazemi will captain the side, stepping into the leadership role for the tournament. Norouzi, meanwhile, encouraged his teammates via a video message. “Fight for your country and your people, and bring joy to the people of Afghanistan once again.”

Sixteen teams are competing for continental glory in Indonesia. Afghanistan shares Group D with Iran, the reigning Asian champions, and Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s veteran coach Vahid Shamsaee, 50, is leading a revamped squad, aiming to maintain Asia’s dominance.

“We can’t stay in the past. The last win is over. Over the last three years—especially after the last World Cup—we had many changes in the team. This tournament is really important,” Shamsaee said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, under new head coach Addie Azwan, is determined to make an impact despite limited preparation. “We’re not here just to make up the numbers. We want to show that Malaysian futsal is improving and that we can compete. Even though our ranking is not high, we aim to give other teams a challenge,” Azwan said.

For Afghanistan, this tournament is as much about resilience and collective leadership as it is about competition. Despite missing star players, the team’s speed, coordination, and high-press tactics show they are ready to challenge Asia’s best.

All eyes will be on the Lions of Khorasan as they aim to build on their 2024 quarter-final breakthrough and demonstrate that futsal in Afghanistan is more than a sport—it is a symbol of national pride, courage, and unity.

Fans across Afghanistan can follow every match live as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights in the country. All AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 matches will be aired on Ariana Television.