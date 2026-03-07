Afghans among those injured in Iranian attacks on UAE

Afghan nationals were among dozens of people injured during recent missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the United Arab Emirates, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Authorities said the attacks caused over 100 minor injuries among residents of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.

The ministry also confirmed three fatalities — citizens of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh — following the strikes.

The attacks are part of a wider escalation across the Middle East after US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory drone and missile launches against several Gulf states, including the UAE.

UAE Ministry of Defense said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, a total of 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 190 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the UAE. During the same period, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected, with 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country’s territory.