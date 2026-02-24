Latest News
Bennett expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has expressed grave concern over reports of civilian casualties following recent Pakistani military airstrikes inside Afghanistan.
In a post on X, Bennett said he was “deeply concerned by reports of numerous children and other civilians being killed following renewed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” He called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, ensure the protection of civilians, and comply fully with international law.
Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning targeting a religious seminary in Paktika province as well as residential areas in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province.
In Behsud, at least 13 members of a single family — including women and children — were reportedly killed, while nine others were injured. Five individuals are still said to be missing.
The comments come after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed it had received credible reports of civilian harm resulting from Pakistani air operations conducted inside Afghanistan on 21–22 February.
Airstrikes in the Behsud and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar province, carried out between approximately 23:45 on 21 February and 00:15 on 22 February, reportedly left at least 13 civilians dead and seven others injured, including women and children.
Pakistani forces also struck Barmal and Urgun districts in Paktika province. In the Marghai area of Barmal district, an airstrike around 23:15 on 21 February reportedly hit a madrassa and partially damaged a nearby mosque.
UNAMA urged all parties to immediately halt hostilities, prioritize civilian protection, and uphold international humanitarian law — particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution — to prevent further civilian casualties.
Turkey reaffirms support for Afghanistan’s health sector
Noor Jalal Jalali, the Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has met with the Turkish Chargé d’Affaires to Kabul, Sadin Ay Yildiz, to discuss expanding cooperation in the health sector.
During the meeting, Noor Jalal Jalali thanked Turkey for its continued assistance and outlined key priorities, including the training of Afghan healthcare workers, expansion of medical services for children with congenital heart diseases, construction and equipping of district-level hospitals, and the launch and strengthening of pediatric neurosurgery services in Kabul.
The minister also emphasized the importance of Turkish medicines in Afghanistan’s healthcare system, stressing that quality standards and affordable pricing must be ensured.
For his part, Yildiz reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s health sector and said Ankara would work to provide equipment and facilities in line with the needs of the Ministry of Public Health. He also requested a detailed list of required medical equipment and resources to facilitate further cooperation.
Iran offers to mediate as tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalate
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said Tehran is deeply concerned about the rising tension between Kabul and Islamabad, warning that any further escalation could have consequences beyond the two neighboring states.
Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei said Iran stands ready to help prevent the situation from deteriorating. “We are concerned about this situation, and we have every right to be concerned, because both countries are our neighbors and Muslim nations. Any escalation between them will have repercussions beyond these two countries,” he said.
He stressed that Iran consistently advocates dialogue, restraint, and diplomatic engagement to resolve disputes. “Our constant advice is dialogue, self-restraint, and efforts to resolve differences through diplomatic means. We have also declared our readiness to use our good offices to help prevent further escalation,” Baghaei added.
The spokesperson expressed hope that “good-faith dialogue” between Kabul and Islamabad would help defuse the crisis.
His remarks come after Pakistan’s military carried out late-night airstrikes around midnight on Saturday, targeting areas in Khogyani, Ghani Khil, and Behsud districts of Nangarhar province, as well as Barmal district in Paktika province.
Local authorities said dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed in the strikes.
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said it would deliver a “calculated response at an appropriate time.”
Amnesty International calls for probe into civilian casualties from Pakistan airstrikes in Nangarhar
Amnesty International has expressed deep concern over reports that Pakistan’s airstrikes in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on 21 and 22 February caused civilian deaths and injuries.
The human rights group called for a thorough, independent, and impartial investigation into the incidents.
“These reports of harm to civilians are deeply troubling and must be urgently examined. Civilian protection is a fundamental obligation under international law,” said an Amnesty International spokesperson.
This incident follows a disturbing pattern of civilian casualties along the disputed Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Between October and December 2025, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that 70 civilians were killed and 478 others injured during clashes between Afghan forces and the Pakistan military.
Human rights advocates and regional observers have voiced alarm over the escalation. Local officials in Nangarhar condemned the strikes, emphasizing that innocent families, including women and children, bore the brunt of the violence.
Amnesty International reiterated its calls on all parties involved in hostilities to take every necessary step to protect civilians. “Those engaged in military operations must ensure that their actions do not harm civilians and that any use of force complies fully with international humanitarian law,” the spokesperson added.
The group also urged the international community to pressure parties to exercise restraint and explore diplomatic avenues to prevent further escalation along the Durand Line.
