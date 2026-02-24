Bennett expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, has expressed grave concern over reports of civilian casualties following recent Pakistani military airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Bennett said he was “deeply concerned by reports of numerous children and other civilians being killed following renewed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” He called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, ensure the protection of civilians, and comply fully with international law.

Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning targeting a religious seminary in Paktika province as well as residential areas in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province.

In Behsud, at least 13 members of a single family — including women and children — were reportedly killed, while nine others were injured. Five individuals are still said to be missing.

The comments come after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed it had received credible reports of civilian harm resulting from Pakistani air operations conducted inside Afghanistan on 21–22 February.

Airstrikes in the Behsud and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar province, carried out between approximately 23:45 on 21 February and 00:15 on 22 February, reportedly left at least 13 civilians dead and seven others injured, including women and children.

Pakistani forces also struck Barmal and Urgun districts in Paktika province. In the Marghai area of Barmal district, an airstrike around 23:15 on 21 February reportedly hit a madrassa and partially damaged a nearby mosque.

UNAMA urged all parties to immediately halt hostilities, prioritize civilian protection, and uphold international humanitarian law — particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution — to prevent further civilian casualties.