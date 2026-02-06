Latest News
Central Asian leaders are urging Pakistan to improve Afghanistan policies, says Khalilzad
Former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has highlighted the strategic importance of Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan, noting that visiting Central Asian leaders are likely encouraging Islamabad to strengthen its policies toward Kabul.
In a post on X, Khalilzad emphasized that Central Asian nations have a strategic interest in access to Pakistan and beyond, including the sea, to support their trade and connectivity projects. He pointed out that these countries are particularly focused on developing railways, pipelines, telecommunications, and electricity networks linking Central Asia and Pakistan—a move he said would also serve Pakistan’s interests.
“Of course, Afghanistan’s role is vital to the goal of regional connectivity and development,” Khalilzad said. “Stability in Afghanistan and good Pakistan/Afghanistan relations are the absolute prerequisite.”
He suggested that the Central Asian leaders visiting Islamabad are urging improvements in Pakistan’s Afghanistan policies and expressed hope that Pakistani authorities would listen to these recommendations.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that Afghanistan-based militants have carried out recent attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denied the charge, saying it could not be held responsible for security inside Pakistan.
Trade between the two countries remains suspended following a deadly clash near the Durand Line in October.
Islamic Emirate strongly condemns mosque bombing in Islamabad
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly condemned Friday’s suicide bombing at a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, which left 31 people dead and 179 others wounded.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the Islamic Emirate considers such attacks—which violate the sanctity of religious rites and mosques and target worshippers and civilians—to be contrary to Islamic and human values.
The Islamic Emirate also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.
Suicide bomber kills 31 in Shi’ite mosque in Pakistan’s capital
A suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded nearly 170 others during Friday prayers at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, Reuters reported, citing police and government officials.
Images from the site showed bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted mosque floor surrounded by shards of glass, debris and panicked worshippers.
Dozens more wounded were lying in the gardens of the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah, in a semi-urban area on the outskirts of Islamabad, as people called for help.
Bombings are rare in the heavily guarded capital, although Pakistan has been hit by a rising wave of militancy in the past few years.
“The death toll in the blast has risen. A total of 31 people have lost their lives. The number of wounded brought to hospitals has risen to 169,” Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon said in a statement.
Two police officials said the attacker was stopped at the gate of the mosque before detonating the bomb. They asked not to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Latvia launches human trafficking investigation after Epstein file release
Latvia has launched a criminal investigation into potential human trafficking after the release of documents related to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that included references to Latvian model agencies and models, police in the Baltic nation said on Thursday.
The investigation, which also involves Latvia’s prosecutors and its Organised Crime Bureau, will centre on “the possible recruitment of Latvian nationals for sexual exploitation in the United States”, police said in a statement, Reuters reported.
It has asked potential victims to come forward.
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called for the investigation after the public broadcaster reported the Epstein documents included passport data and travel details for several Latvian women.
Eriks Neisans, head of the Natalie modelling agency mentioned in the documents, denied any knowledge of wrongdoing to the public broadcaster.
The U.S. Justice Department’s recent release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein has revealed the late financier and sex offender’s ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business – both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges.
Latvia’s neighbour Lithuania has launched its own investigation into human trafficking earlier this week.
