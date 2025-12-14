Connect with us

Latest News

Defense Minister stresses importance of religious and modern education in Afghanistan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, Minister of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has emphasized the importance of acquiring both religious and contemporary knowledge.

Speaking at a madrasa graduation ceremony in Kandahar province, he urged communities to support schools and education, stating: “Do not let your children remain uneducated. Pursue all forms of knowledge, both modern and religious.”

He added that the Islamic Emirate is committed to serving the people, with some forces protecting the borders and others safeguarding lives and property.

Separately, in a voice message to a separate ceremony in Khost, Mullah Tajmir Jawad, First Deputy of the General Directorate of Intelligence, highlighted Afghanistan’s historical role as a center of religious and scholarly learning, influenced by the Transoxiana and Deoband schools of thought.

He noted that today, Afghanistan has tens of thousands of active madrassas, educating a large number of youth, and that the Islamic Emirate gives special attention to both religious and modern sciences.

He said that the Islamic Emirate is also focused on reforming madrasa curricula, improving teaching methods, maintaining discipline, and raising the overall quality of education.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Iran FM: Regional interests directly linked to stability in Afghanistan

Published

6 minutes ago

on

December 14, 2025

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the security, stability and prosperity of Afghanistan are directly linked to the interests of its neighbouring countries, stressing that regional cooperation is essential for lasting peace and development.

Speaking at a regional meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran, Araghchi said no extra-regional or imposed solutions can resolve Afghanistan’s challenges, arguing that neighbouring states are the most natural and reliable partners in addressing regional crises. He said Iran has consistently emphasized the central role of neighbours in all initiatives related to Afghanistan.

Highlighting Afghanistan’s geo-economic position at the crossroads of Central, West and South Asia, Araghchi said the country’s stability and development are not only a humanitarian necessity but also a strategic requirement for the entire region.

He noted that Iran, as a long-standing neighbour and close partner of the Afghan people, supports Afghanistan’s full regional integration. Araghchi added that the failure of security-centric and externally imposed approaches, including NATO’s two-decade military presence and the hasty U.S. withdrawal in 2021, demonstrated the limits of outside intervention.

The Iranian foreign minister called for regular dialogue mechanisms among Afghanistan’s neighbours to prevent misunderstandings, improve coordination on economic, border and humanitarian issues, reduce tensions and strengthen regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said Islamabad’s concerns over terrorism must be addressed resolutely, adding that Pakistan supports peace, development and security across the region.

Continue Reading

Latest News

US delivers second batch of Afghan Black Hawk helicopters to Peru

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 14, 2025

By

The United States has delivered a second batch of UH-60A+ Black Hawk helicopters—previously operated by Afghanistan’s former government forces—to Peru.

The helicopters were part of military equipment relocated to Uzbekistan following the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, when 22 fixed-wing aircraft and 24 helicopters crossed into Uzbek airspace.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly demanded the return of the aircraft, but Uzbekistan has declined, maintaining that the equipment does not belong to Afghanistan. In February 2025, Uzbekistan transferred seven Afghan Black Hawk helicopters to the United States.

In November 2024, the United States presented Peru with the first batch of nine Sikorsky UH-60A+ Black Hawk multi-role helicopters.

 
 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Continued aid to Afghanistan vital for regional security: Kazakh president

Published

22 hours ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized the continuation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, stating that the ongoing provision of such aid plays an important role in ensuring regional security.

Speaking at the international conference “Peace and Trust” in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Tokayev described addressing complex humanitarian challenges and the reconstruction of Afghanistan as a necessity.

“To ensure regional security, we consider it essential to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan, including by strengthening international efforts to address complex humanitarian issues and the reconstruction of this country. Kazakhstan remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan through humanitarian aid, educational projects, trade development, and food security initiatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts believe that sustainable improvement of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan requires broad cooperation from the international community and support for the country’s economic development.

“Investment can be defined as one of the fundamental drivers of the economic cycle, and whenever Afghan traders do not take their money out of the country and instead invest domestically, it naturally leads to greater growth and dynamism in Afghanistan’s economy,” said Abdul Zahoor Modabber, an economic analyst.

As the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues, reports by international relief organizations indicate that millions of citizens of the country are in urgent need of food, health, and livelihood assistance.
The reduction in funding for aid organizations, the impacts of climate change, and the return of migrants have increased concerns about a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!