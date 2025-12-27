Desert Vipers top group stage with five-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20

Desert Vipers eliminated Sharjah Warriorz from playoff contention with a five-wicket victory in their final International League T20 (ILT20) group-stage match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The win made the Vipers the first team in the tournament to win eight group-stage matches.

Sharjah Warriorz were sent in to bat and were restricted to 140 for seven. Naseem Shah and Qais Ahmad led a disciplined bowling effort. Naseem finished with three wickets, while early strikes from David Payne and Khuzaima Tanveer reduced the hosts to 6 for two.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Johnson Charles added 61 runs for the third wicket, rebuilding the innings through the powerplay. But Kohler-Cadmore was bowled by Naseem in the 10th over, and Qais struck twice soon after, dismissing Charles for 43 and captain Sikandar Raza for a golden duck.

The Warriorz were left at 79 for five. James Rew and Ryan Burl tried to stabilize the innings, but the Vipers restricted them to a below-par total.

The chase began shakily for Desert Vipers. Raza and Richard Ngarava reduced the team to 28 for two in the powerplay by dismissing Fakhar Zaman and Andries Gous.

Max Holden and Sam Curran steadied the innings with a 64-run partnership, gradually increasing the run rate.

Warriorz bowler Harmeet Singh briefly revived the attack, removing Curran, Dan Lawrence, and Jason Roy, but Holden remained composed.

His unbeaten 66 from 46 balls, supported by Hasan Nawaz’s 25 from 14 deliveries, guided the Vipers to victory with overs to spare.

The Vipers’ victory confirmed their position at the top of the table. The final playoff berth will be decided between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants in Sunday’s last league fixture.

The winner of the MI Emirates vs. Dubai Capitals clash on Saturday night will finish in the top two.

Fans across Afghanistan can watch ILT20 matches live on Ariana Television.