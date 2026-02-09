Sport
Early medal leaders emerge as Winter Olympics continue in Italy
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games continued to build momentum over the weekend as the early medal race took shape and athletes delivered standout performances across venues in northern Italy.
After the first days of competition, Italy, Japan and Norway sit among the early leaders on the medal table, each with three medals apiece, including one gold, one silver and one bronze. Sweden follows with two medals, while Switzerland, Slovenia, Canada and China have each secured one medal so far.
Host nation Italy provided one of the Games’ early highlights with its first gold medal, sparking celebrations among home supporters and boosting confidence as competition intensifies.
Elsewhere, traditional winter sports powerhouses have begun asserting themselves in disciplines including speed skating, alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, while team sports such as curling and ice hockey are settling into early round-robin play.
Attention now turns to Monday’s schedule, which features another full day of competition and several medal events. Athletes are set to compete across alpine skiing, speed skating, luge, cross-country skiing and figure skating, while preliminary and group-stage action continues in curling and ice hockey.
With qualification battles tightening, results on Monday are expected to further reshape the standings.
As the Winter Games move deeper into their opening week, storylines are rapidly emerging around defending champions, rising stars and nations looking to build early momentum in the medal race.
Ariana Television holds the exclusive rights to broadcast Winter Olympic events across Afghanistan, providing live coverage to viewers nationwide throughout the Games.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated schedules, programming information, highlights and results as the competition continues in Milan and Cortina.
Sport
Champions League Elite action continues as qualification race tightens
The AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 returns with an action-packed slate of matches today as top Asian clubs continue their battle for qualification in the league stage of the continent’s premier club competition.
With the margin for error narrowing, teams across the region are expected to approach today’s fixtures with urgency as the race toward the knockout rounds intensifies.
Monday’s scheduled matches include:
Al-Wahda vs Al AhliNasaf Qarshi vs Al-ShortaAl Duhail vs SharjahShabab Al-Ahli vs Al Hilal
The fixtures bring together established continental contenders and ambitious challengers, promising a day of tactical contests, attacking football and high-stakes drama as clubs look to strengthen their positions in the standings.
All Champions League Elite matches scheduled for today, February 9, will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television, giving fans across Afghanistan and the region full access to Asia’s top club football action.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated match schedules, kickoff times and programming information, as well as highlights and post-match coverage.
As the road to continental glory continues, today’s Champions League Elite fixtures are expected to deliver another compelling chapter in the 2025/26 season.
Sport
New Zealand cruise past Afghanistan by five wickets in T20 World Cup
Despite the strong batting display, Afghanistan struggled to contain New Zealand’s deep and aggressive batting lineup.
New Zealand produced a confident all-round performance to defeat Afghanistan by five wickets, chasing down a target of 183 with 13 balls to spare in their first match of the T20 World Cup in India’s Chennai on Sunday.
Afghanistan, batting first, posted a competitive 182 for 6 from their 20 overs, built around a powerful knock from Gulbadin Naib, who top-scored with 63 off 35 balls. Naib’s innings, laced with clean hitting and smart placement, gave Afghanistan much-needed momentum after a mixed start. Contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) and Sediqullah Atal (29) helped steady the innings, while late runs pushed the total beyond the 180 mark.
New Zealand’s chase was anchored by Tim Seifert, who set the tone at the top with a fluent 65 off 42 balls, attacking both pace and spin with ease. Although early wickets fell, Glenn Phillips swung the match decisively with a blistering 42 off 25 deliveries, keeping the required run rate firmly in check.
The middle order ensured there were no late jitters, with Daryl Mitchell (25 not out) and captain Mitchell Santner (17 not out) calmly guiding the team home in 17.5 overs, finishing at 183 for 5.
Afghanistan’s bowlers found moments of success, particularly Mujeeb Ur Rahman, but were unable to apply sustained pressure as New Zealand consistently found boundaries during key phases of the chase.
Afghanistan will face South Africa in their next match on Wednesday.
Sport
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
Iran claimed the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 title after defeating host nation Indonesia 5–4 on penalties in a thrilling final that ended 5–5 after extra time.
The victory marks Iran’s 14th Asian futsal crown.
Indonesia opened the scoring in the third minute through Rio Pangestu, but Iran quickly equalized via Hossesin Tayebibidgoli. The hosts then surged ahead with goals from Reza Gunawan and Israr Megantara, who scored twice, putting Indonesia 4–1 up.
Iran fought back, with Mahdi Karimi scoring in the 18th minute and again in the 38th to force extra time. Ahmad Abbasi also scored, while Samuel Eko added two more goals for Indonesia.
In extra time, Megantara gave Indonesia the lead again, but Iran responded immediately through Abbasi, sending the match to penalties.
In the shootout, Indonesia’s goalkeeper Muhammad Nizar saved Iran’s first kick, but Iran recovered as Mahdi Rostami denied Indonesia’s fourth attempt. Hossein Sabzi converted the decisive penalty to secure the title.
