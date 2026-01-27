EU and India move toward closer defence ties amid shifting global security landscape

The European Union and India are set to explore closer defence cooperation, including the possibility of Indian participation in European defence initiatives, according to a draft security and defence partnership document seen by Reuters.

The proposed partnership comes as Europe seeks to reduce strategic dependence on the United States and China, while strengthening diplomatic, economic and security ties with key partners in the Indo-Pacific.

For India, deeper engagement with the EU offers an opportunity to diversify defence cooperation beyond its traditional partners and expand its role as a major security actor.

Under the draft agreement, which is expected to be signed on Tuesday, the EU and India will consult regularly on their respective defence initiatives, including exchanges related to defence industries.

“The EU and India will consult on their respective defence initiatives, including through exchanges on defence industry-related matters,” the document said.

It added that both sides would explore opportunities for India’s participation in relevant EU defence initiatives, where mutual interests and aligned security priorities exist, and in accordance with their respective legal frameworks.

The partnership also foresees the establishment of an annual EU-India security and defence dialogue, alongside deeper cooperation in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity and counterterrorism—domains that have gained urgency amid rising geopolitical tensions, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and growing instability in key shipping routes.

“The growing complexity of global security threats, rising geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change underscore the need for closer EU-India dialogue and cooperation in security and defence,” the draft document said.

The announcement comes on a day of symbolic importance for India, with the country showcasing its military capabilities during its Republic Day parade in New Delhi, including the display of the BrahMos missile system.

The defence partnership is also expected to coincide with the conclusion of long-running negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EU and India, signalling a broader push to deepen economic and strategic relations between the two sides.