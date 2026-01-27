Regional
EU and India move toward closer defence ties amid shifting global security landscape
The proposed partnership comes as Europe seeks to reduce strategic dependence on the US and China, while strengthening diplomatic, economic and security ties with partners in the Indo-Pacific.
The European Union and India are set to explore closer defence cooperation, including the possibility of Indian participation in European defence initiatives, according to a draft security and defence partnership document seen by Reuters.
The proposed partnership comes as Europe seeks to reduce strategic dependence on the United States and China, while strengthening diplomatic, economic and security ties with key partners in the Indo-Pacific.
For India, deeper engagement with the EU offers an opportunity to diversify defence cooperation beyond its traditional partners and expand its role as a major security actor.
Under the draft agreement, which is expected to be signed on Tuesday, the EU and India will consult regularly on their respective defence initiatives, including exchanges related to defence industries.
“The EU and India will consult on their respective defence initiatives, including through exchanges on defence industry-related matters,” the document said.
It added that both sides would explore opportunities for India’s participation in relevant EU defence initiatives, where mutual interests and aligned security priorities exist, and in accordance with their respective legal frameworks.
The partnership also foresees the establishment of an annual EU-India security and defence dialogue, alongside deeper cooperation in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity and counterterrorism—domains that have gained urgency amid rising geopolitical tensions, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and growing instability in key shipping routes.
“The growing complexity of global security threats, rising geopolitical tensions and rapid technological change underscore the need for closer EU-India dialogue and cooperation in security and defence,” the draft document said.
The announcement comes on a day of symbolic importance for India, with the country showcasing its military capabilities during its Republic Day parade in New Delhi, including the display of the BrahMos missile system.
The defence partnership is also expected to coincide with the conclusion of long-running negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EU and India, signalling a broader push to deepen economic and strategic relations between the two sides.
Regional
China’s Xi says India, China are ‘friends, partners’
China’s President Xi Jinping said China and India were “good neighbours, friends and partners” as he wished President Droupadi Murmu congratulations on the South Asian nation’s Republic Day, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
Xi said that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop and are of “great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity,” according to Xinhua, Reuters reported.
Xi said China has always believed that being “good neighbours, friends and partners” is the right choice for both China and India.
He referred to China and India as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together,” Xinhua said.
Xi said he hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other’s concerns to promote healthy and stable relations.
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.
Ties between the countries were shaken by a 2020 clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat. After that, the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.
Both countries began improving ties last year after staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.
Direct flights resumed in 2025 as both countries stepped up trade and investment flows against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s combative foreign policy.
Regional
Airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over Iran
Airlines have been rerouting and cancelling some flights across the Middle East as tensions ramp up between Iran and the United States, with President Donald Trump saying on Thursday the U.S. had an “armada” heading towards Iran.
A senior Iranian official said on Friday Iran will treat any attack “as an all-out war against us”, ahead of the arrival of a U.S. military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East in the coming days.
The European Union’s aviation regulator recommended on January 16 that its airlines stay out of Iran’s airspace as tensions flared over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on protests and U.S. threats of intervention.
KLM
Airline KLM will avoid flying over large parts of the Middle East until further notice due to rising tensions there, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), opens new tab said on January 24.
“As a precaution, given the geopolitical situation, KLM will not fly through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and will not fly over several countries in the Gulf region,” a KLM spokesperson said.
AIR FRANCE
Air France resumed its service to Dubai on January 24 after suspending it a day before, saying it was following the situation in the Middle East “in real time”.
“Air France continuously monitors the geopolitical situation of the territories served and overflown by its aircraft,” it said in a statement.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa said on January 14 it would bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, and would only operate day flights to Tel Aviv and Amman between January 14 and January 19.
Some flights could be cancelled as a result of these actions, it added in a statement that day.
BRITISH AIRWAYS
British Airways temporarily suspended flights to Bahrain on January 16 as a precautionary measure, saying it “continue(d) to keep the situation in the region under close review”.
Flights to Bahrain were once again available on the BA website on January 24, and a spokesperson for the airline said all its flights were going ahead as scheduled.
FINNAIR
Finnair (FIA1S.HE), opens new tab said in a statement on January 16 it had stopped flying through Iraqi airspace, travelling to Doha and Dubai over Saudi Arabia instead.
The carrier had already been avoiding Iranian, Syrian and Israeli airspace for security reasons.
WIZZ AIR
A Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), opens new tab spokesperson said in January that the company avoided Iraqi and Iranian airspace.
“Therefore some westbound flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports will have to make (refuelling and crew change) stops in Larnaca, Cyprus or Thessaloniki, Greece,” the representative said.
Regional
Death toll in Karachi mall fire rises to around 50
Firefighters battled the inferno for several days before bringing it under control on Tuesday. By then, Gul Plaza had been reduced to rubble and ash.
The death toll from a massive fire at a shopping mall in Karachi has risen to around 50 after firefighters recovered up to 25 additional bodies from the debris, officials said on Wednesday.
The blaze, the deadliest in the port city in more than a decade, broke out late on Saturday and rapidly spread through the Gul Plaza shopping complex, which housed about 1,200 family-run shops selling wedding attire, toys, crockery and other goods.
“We have recovered 20 to 25 bodies, or remains,” Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso told reporters, adding that the remains had been transferred to a hospital for DNA identification. He said confirming an exact death toll remained difficult due to the condition of the bodies. The official toll had stood at 29 on Tuesday.
Firefighters battled the inferno for several days before bringing it under control on Tuesday. By then, Gul Plaza had been reduced to rubble and ash.
According to a state-run rescue service, 84 people were reported missing following the fire. Police said most of those unaccounted for are feared dead, raising concerns that the death toll could climb further.
Outside the destroyed complex, mourners gathered to light candles in memory of the victims, some holding photographs of those believed to have perished.
Shopkeeper Rehmat Khan described the scene as catastrophic, saying that 18 to 20 people, including six employees, were inside his shop when the fire erupted. All remain missing, he said.
The fire is Karachi’s deadliest since a 2012 industrial blaze that killed more than 260 people.
Afghanistan’s Mahdi Norouzi ruled out of AFC Futsal Asian Cup due to injury
Afghanistan’s exports drop sharply in December 2025: World Bank
IEA seeks Guantanamo prisoner release for American detainees
EU and India move toward closer defence ties amid shifting global security landscape
Winter storm disrupts US travel, triggers thousands of flight cancellations
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
Tahawol: US carrier Abraham Lincoln reaches Middle East near Iran
Saar: UN Political Chief’s Visit to Kabul Discussed
Saar: Possible US Attack on Iran Discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s Peace Plan and the Prospects for World Order
Saar: Winter Chill and the Plight of Afghan Refugees
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
China and Japan set for AFC U23 Asian Cup final showdown
-
Business4 days ago
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan claims 11 lives, shuts key highways
-
Latest News5 days ago
First winter snowfall blankets Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
West Indies win third T20I as Afghanistan clinch series 2–1
-
Latest News4 days ago
Power outages reported in multiple provinces after damage to Uzbekistan line
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan sends gold to Uzbekistan for processing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Failed Afghan asylum seekers need to return home, Sweden’s migration minister says