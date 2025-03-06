FIFA announces massive $1 billion prize pool for Club World Cup

(Last Updated On: )

FIFA announced this week that the prize pool for this year’s Club World Cup has been set at a staggering $1 billion.

The Club World Cup, which will take place from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, will see 32 of the world’s top teams battle it out for the trophy.

FIFA stated that anticipated revenue from the tournament will total $2 billion, therefore allowing FIFA’s reserves to stay intact. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that part of the generated funds will be allocated to club football worldwide.

“FIFA will not keep a single dollar,” he said.

This announcement comes a little more than three months before the opening match in Miami – and on the eve of the start of the 100-day countdown.

Sixty three matches will be held across 12 US cities.

Teams qualified across four seasons by winning titles or through consistent performances in continental club competitions until 2024.

Reasons you can’t miss the Club World Cup

From star players through standout fixtures to stunning stadiums, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is expected to be an unmissable event.

USA will move to the centre of the football world this June and July when the country plays host to the groundbreaking global event which will showcase the 32 most successful club sides from each of the six continental confederations.

From Messi to Mbappe, Cavani to Kane, with Haaland, Vini Jr, Griezmann and scores of other icons sprinkled in for good measure, this tournament will be illuminated by some of the global game’s greatest players.

As well as established icons, the Club World Cup will also give its global audience a glimpse of some of the sport’s most exciting and talked-about youngsters.

Following December’s draw, fans can expect some heavyweight clashes.

Even the trophy is an extravaganza in itself, having been crafted in collaboration with iconic jeweller Tiffany & Co.