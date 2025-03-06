International Sports
FIFA announces massive $1 billion prize pool for Club World Cup
FIFA announced this week that the prize pool for this year’s Club World Cup has been set at a staggering $1 billion.
The Club World Cup, which will take place from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, will see 32 of the world’s top teams battle it out for the trophy.
FIFA stated that anticipated revenue from the tournament will total $2 billion, therefore allowing FIFA’s reserves to stay intact. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that part of the generated funds will be allocated to club football worldwide.
“FIFA will not keep a single dollar,” he said.
This announcement comes a little more than three months before the opening match in Miami – and on the eve of the start of the 100-day countdown.
Sixty three matches will be held across 12 US cities.
Teams qualified across four seasons by winning titles or through consistent performances in continental club competitions until 2024.
Reasons you can’t miss the Club World Cup
From star players through standout fixtures to stunning stadiums, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is expected to be an unmissable event.
USA will move to the centre of the football world this June and July when the country plays host to the groundbreaking global event which will showcase the 32 most successful club sides from each of the six continental confederations.
From Messi to Mbappe, Cavani to Kane, with Haaland, Vini Jr, Griezmann and scores of other icons sprinkled in for good measure, this tournament will be illuminated by some of the global game’s greatest players.
As well as established icons, the Club World Cup will also give its global audience a glimpse of some of the sport’s most exciting and talked-about youngsters.
Following December’s draw, fans can expect some heavyweight clashes.
Even the trophy is an extravaganza in itself, having been crafted in collaboration with iconic jeweller Tiffany & Co.
International Sports
Lewis Hamilton prepares for first proper test of his new Ferrari
The test is the only one before the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne kicks off the 24-race season on March 16
Lewis Hamilton will have a first impression of how his Ferrari rates against the rest when Formula One starts three days of testing in Bahrain on Wednesday with a new crop of cars and drivers.
The seven times world champion, who moved from Mercedes at the end of last season and is now 40, will also be able to compare his lap times to those of teammate Charles Leclerc, Reuters reported.
The test is the only one before the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne kicks off the 24-race season on March 16, a round which will also be a first season-opener for six of the 20 drivers.
A huge buzz surrounds Hamilton and everyone is waiting to see how he fares in what promises to be an epic year with no shortage of storylines around the paddock.
He has driven the SF-25 for a filming day and also worn the red overalls at the wheel of older cars, but Wednesday will be his first official session with Ferrari running alongside rivals, Reuters reported.
The last time Hamilton experienced such a first day was when he joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.
Normally no fan of testing, because of the repetitive nature of tasks and lack of racing thrills, Hamilton has seemed genuinely delighted at the prospect and completely up for the occasion.
He has joked about eating plenty of pizza since he arrived in Italy but more seriously he claims to be feeling fitter and more energised than ever as he bids for a record eighth championship.
Wednesday will see Max Verstappen, chasing his fifth successive drivers’ title, get to grips with the first Red Bull since the departure to Aston Martin of star designer Adrian Newey.
New Zealander Liam Lawson, who has competed in 11 races as a stand-in replacement, and Verstappen drove the RB21 for a limited-mileage filming day on Tuesday and both will share the driving on Wednesday. (Reuters)
International Sports
Champions Trophy: How washed out Australia-South Africa match impacts Group B teams
Both South Africa and Australia would need to rely on previous results, should they lose their respective next games
For Australia and South Africa, Tuesday’s match was supposed to have all-but booked the winning team their spot in the semi-finals, however with their ICC Champions Trophy match abandoned due to rain, all four Group B teams are still in the fray.
So how does the washout of the Australia-South Africa match impact the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals race?
South Africa remain ahead of the Aussies on net run rate, but will head into the final round of Group B showdowns expecting a win-and-in scenario. Both the Proteas and Australia would need to rely on other results, should they drop their respective next games.
Australia goes up against Afghanistan on Friday in Lahore, before South Africa does battle with England on Saturday.
The Aussies have recent white-ball history with Afghanistan, losing their crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash and scraping by in dramatic circumstances back at the 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, where it took a Glenn Maxwell miracle to dig the Aussies out of a huge hole.
So if anyone knows what kind of threat Jonathan Trott’s side possesses, it’s Australia.
“Yeah (Afghanistan) are a dangerous side on their day, like every team in this tournament,” Aussie captain Steve Smith said after the washout.
“I think that’s the beauty of this tournament, with the eight best teams coming up against it. Anyone can have a good day. So, we’re going to have to be on next game.”
By the time South Africa clashes with England on Saturday, the equation will be clearer for both sides.
But Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will attempt to make sure his side isn’t getting distracted and caught up by scenarios.
“Obviously, we go into the game with winning (on our minds)” he told the media.
“But I think, again, that becomes another important game. England on paper is one of the stronger sides, so we know that as a group we’ll have to play to our best.
“But we’ve got a couple of days now. Kind of put our feet up and then probably after tomorrow start preparing for that clash.”
Plenty will depend on the result of Wednesday’s clash involving England and Afghanistan. They will face off in Lahore.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch this high-stakes match that starts at 1:30pm Kabul time. The pre-match discussion will start at 12:30pm.
International Sports
New Zealand, India qualify for Champions Trophy semi-finals
Chasing 237, Ravindra took full control of the chase, slamming his fourth ODI century, combining with Tom Latham for a 129-run fourth wicket stand, after the duo took over from 72/3.
With New Zealand’s comfortable five-wicket win against Bangladesh on Monday, Mitchell Santner’s side, along with India have qualified from Group A for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.
A superb century from Rachin Ravindra on Champions Trophy debut landed New Zealand their semi-final spot at the marquee ICC event.
Chasing 237, Ravindra took full control of the chase, slamming his fourth ODI century, combining with Tom Latham for a 129-run fourth wicket stand, after the duo took over from 72/3.
New Zealand’s win meant that hosts Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament alongside Bangladesh, as India made their way into the final four as well along with the Black Caps.
Tuesday’s match will see South Africa and Australia take each other on.
Both Australia and South Africa are within striking distance of tournament progression.
These two sides have rich history, having played in some ripping ODI contests over the years.
This clash should be no different, given what’s on the line and what each of the sides displayed in their respective first tournament appearances.
With both sides coming off wins to kickstart their campaigns, top spot in Group B may well be decided here. It’s also likely that the winner books their spot in the semi-finals stage.
Cricket fans can once again tune in to watch today’s match live on Ariana Television. The match will start at 1:30pm but a preview show will be broadcast from 12:30.
No solution to terrorism without talks with Afghanistan: Gandapur
Champons Trophy: Williamson praised for propelling New Zealand to semi-final win
Uzbekistan set to open permanent trade center in northern Afghanistan
FIFA announces massive $1 billion prize pool for Club World Cup
Putin appoints Alexander Darchiev as Russia’s new ambassador to Washington
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Tahawol: Ukraine’s readiness to sign minerals deal with US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s current status reviewed
Saar: Culture ministry’s performance over past year discussed
Saar: Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza discussed
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Arezo TV restarts broadcasting in Kabul after hiatus
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
All possible combinations for ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals
-
Latest News3 days ago
Clashes break out between Pakistani, Afghan border forces at Torkham crossing
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s parliament ousts economy minister over economic mismanagement
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he can salvage relationship with US
-
Latest News3 days ago
Proxy wars and power struggles around the world impacting Afghanistan: Nazari
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan contributes $7 million to WFP in Afghanistan