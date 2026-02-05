World
Fifty-five thousand Ukrainian soldiers killed on battlefield, Zelenskiy tells French TV
The number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield as a result of the country’s war with Russia is estimated at 55,000, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told France 2 TV on Wednesday.
“In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield – either professionals or those conscripted – is 55,000,” said Zelenskiy, in a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy, whose comments were translated into French, added that on top of that casualty figure was a “large number of people” considered officially missing.
Zelenskiy had previously cited a figure for Ukrainian war dead in an interview with the U.S. television network NBC in February 2025, saying that more than 46,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed on the battlefield.
World
US shoots down Iranian drone approaching aircraft carrier, official says
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said connection had been lost with a drone in international waters, but the reason was unknown.
The U.S. military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that “aggressively” approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the U.S. military said, in an incident first reported by Reuters.
The incident came as diplomats sought to arrange nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, and U.S. President Donald Trump warned that with U.S. warships heading toward Iran, “bad things” would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.
Oil futures prices rose more than $1 per barrel after news the drone was shot down.
The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying toward the carrier “with unclear intent” and was shot down by an F-35 U.S. fighter jet, the U.S. military said.
“An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board,” said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the U.S. military’s Central Command.
Iran’s U.N. mission declined to comment.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said connection had been lost with a drone in international waters, but the reason was unknown.
No American service members were harmed during the incident and no U.S. equipment was damaged, he added.
The Lincoln carrier strike group is the most visible part of a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East following a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations last month, the deadliest domestic unrest in Iran since its 1979 revolution.
Trump, who stopped short of carrying out threats to intervene during the crackdown, has since demanded Tehran make nuclear concessions and sent a flotilla to its coast. He said last week Iran was “seriously talking,” while Tehran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, said arrangements for negotiations were under way.
In a separate incident on Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, just hours after the drone shootdown, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces harassed a U.S.-flagged, U.S.-crewed merchant vessel, according to the U.S. military.
“Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker,” Hawkins said.
Maritime risk management group Vanguard said the Iranian boats ordered the tanker to stop its engine and prepare to be boarded. Instead, the tanker sped up and continued its voyage.
Hawkins said a U.S. Navy warship, the McFaul, was operating in the area and escorted the Stena Imperative, Reuters reported.
“The situation de-escalated as a result, and the U.S.-flagged tanker is proceeding safely,” Hawkins added.
World
Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions
The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between U.S. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff.
The top U.S. and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity, Reuters reported.
The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between U.S. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.
The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table. Iran’s leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the U.S. were to attack it, read the report.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday met with Zamir after his talks in Washington, Katz’s office said, to review the situation in the region and the Israeli military’s “operational readiness for any possible scenario.”
World
Israeli attacks kill 31 Palestinians in Gaza, including children
At least 31 Palestinians, including six children, were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis since early Saturday, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
The strikes came a day before Israel is scheduled to reopen the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Sunday, marking the first reopening of the border crossing since May 2024.
Gaza’s Government Media Office said that more than 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since a United States-brokered ceasefire came into effect on October 10.
According to local health authorities, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 71,769 Palestinians and wounded 171,483 others since it began in October 2023. In Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, with approximately 250 people taken captive.
Pakistan, Kazakhstan stress importance of stability in Afghanistan, support regional projects
US Justice Department to seek death penalty for Afghan suspect in National Guard shooting
Terrorist threat in Afghanistan must be taken seriously, China tells UNSC
More than 100 Afghan nationals released from UAE prisons
Fifty-five thousand Ukrainian soldiers killed on battlefield, Zelenskiy tells French TV
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Tahawol: Discussion on UNSC meeting on Daesh threats
Saar: Rising expectations for US-Iran talks in Oman
Tahawol: Regional security concerns regarding Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Upcoming negotiations between Iran-US discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s bid to engage with SCO
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
-
Sport5 days ago
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
-
Sport3 days ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Final eight confirmed
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan, China plan to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, revive trilateral framework
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan granted 30,000 Hajj quota for 2026
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan in new kit for T20 World Cup warm-up against Scotland
-
Sport4 days ago
Iran see off spirited Afghanistan to finish top of Group D
-
Sport2 days ago
Japan trumps Afghanistan 6-0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup quarter-final