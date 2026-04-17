Fighting along Durand Line leaves thousands of Afghan children without access to education

Recent clashes along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan have left thousands of Afghan children without access to education, according to an AFP report. The violent conflict, particularly in northeastern Afghanistan, has not only displaced families but also caused significant damage to educational infrastructure, with several schools reportedly destroyed in the fighting.

In the village of Barikot in Kunar province, schools were directly hit by shelling, leading to the destruction of classrooms and forcing many residents to flee. Witnesses described seeing school facilities, including books, laboratories, and classroom equipment, severely damaged and rendered unusable. “This is the school where I studied. I feel very sad,” one local resident told AFP, reflecting the deep emotional toll the destruction has had on the community.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted that at least 22 schools in northeastern Afghanistan are urgently in need of reconstruction. Around 12,000 students have been left without education due to the ongoing conflict, further exacerbating the challenges faced by families in the region.

The report also pointed out that over 94,000 people have been displaced as a result of the clashes, with many now living in temporary camps under dire conditions. Humanitarian organizations are warning of the urgent need for shelter, clean water, healthcare, and educational support to address the growing crisis.

Local authorities report that some schools remain closed due to ongoing insecurity and overcrowding in refugee settlements. Efforts are being made to relocate displaced families to more organized camps, but the overall humanitarian situation remains precarious.

As the conflict continues to impact both the daily lives and futures of those in the affected areas, residents are expressing concern over the long-term impact on education. With children living in harsh conditions in makeshift camps, many fear that the disruption to schooling will have lasting effects on the region’s future.