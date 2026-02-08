Connect with us

Fourteen former Afghan government forces killed in last three months of 2025: UNAMA

Published

2 hours ago

on

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), in its latest report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, stated that 14 members of the former Afghan government forces were killed in the last three months of 2025.

The report noted that during this period, there were 28 cases of arbitrary arrest and detention, and at least seven cases of torture and ill-treatment targeting officials and personnel of the former Afghan government.

According to the report, some of the officials and forces who had recently returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan were among those subjected to extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and detentions.

The report also highlighted restrictions on women’s work and movement, executions and flogging of individuals, and disruptions to internet and telecommunications services.

 

Latest News

Baradar: Afghanistan is not an easy target, but a ‘bitter tree’

Published

47 minutes ago

on

February 8, 2026

By

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, warned during a graduation ceremony for soldiers of the Ministry of National Defense that the Islamic Emirate will respond decisively to anyone with ill intentions toward Afghanistan.

He said the country is “not an easy target, but a bitter tree that has made the throats of empires bitter and newborns can never digest.”

Baradar also announced that in the coming days, the Islamic Emirate will introduce tax exemptions of one to five years for domestic and foreign investors, based on the level of investment in new sectors. He also said that the process of distribution of land to manufacturers will be accelerated.

Baradar called on countries to engage in political and economic relations according to the values and principles of the Islamic Emirate, emphasizing that energy and resources spent on conflict would be better used to support one another and strengthen common interests.

Latest News

Afghan counter-narcotics delegation travels to Indonesia

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 8, 2026

By

An eight-member delegation from Afghanistan, led by Haseebullah Ahmadi, chief of staff deputy interior minister for counter-narcotics, has departed for Jakarta, Indonesia.

The delegation includes officials from the Interior Ministry’s counter-narcotics deputyship as well as representatives from the Ministry of Public Health.

The visit comes at the official invitation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Kabul and is supported financially by Japan.

During their stay, the delegation will participate in a meeting focused on enhancing international cooperation in combating narcotics and improving treatment programs for individuals struggling with addiction.

Latest News

UNAMA: 70 civilians killed in Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan in last three months of 2025

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 8, 2026

By

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reported that at least 70 civilians were killed and 478 others injured as a result of attacks carried out by the Pakistani military in Afghanistan.

This is the highest number recorded by UNAMA since it began systematically documenting such incidents in 2011.

UNAMA stated that most of the casualties occurred between 10 and 17 October, during a period of sharply heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On 11 and 12 October, residential areas in the provinces of Paktya, Kunar, and Helmand came under attack from the Pakistani side.

The deadliest day was 15 October, when clashes and airstrikes in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, explosions in Kabul, and incidents in Khost and Paktika resulted in 35 deaths and 422 injuries.

Although a ceasefire was announced on the evening of 15 October, UNAMA documented further incidents in the following days, including an attack on 17 October in Paktika’s Urgun district that claimed the lives of 11 civilians.

