IEA strongly condemns Pakistan army spokesperson’s remarks on Afghanistan as ‘provocative’

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in response to recent remarks by the spokesperson of the Pakistan army made during a press conference regarding Afghanistan’s governmental and social structure, stated that his remarks are not only unrelated to reality but also clearly contradict the stance and standards expected of a responsible military.

Mujahid said in a statement that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns such irresponsible and provocative statements and urges the relevant Pakistani institutions, instead of stepping outside the framework of official positions and fueling illogical propaganda against Afghanistan, to focus on addressing their own internal problems.

According to Mujahid, Afghanistan is an independent and stable country with a strong security structure and a capable leadership, exercising full sovereignty over its entire territory.

“We emphasize that any statements or threatening language interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs are completely unacceptable to the Afghan nation,” he added.

He stressed that IEA calls on the relevant Pakistani institutions to adopt a responsible approach and measured statements, considering the sensitivity of relations between the two countries.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, said on Tuesday at a press conference that Pakistan’s main focus in 2025 was on security issues, particularly counter-terrorism.

He referred to the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, noting that the agreement stipulated that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism. However, he claimed that terrorist groups and banned organizations are currently present in Afghanistan.

This comes while the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly denied the presence of terrorist groups on Afghan soil.