Latest News
IEA strongly condemns Pakistan army spokesperson’s remarks on Afghanistan as ‘provocative’
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in response to recent remarks by the spokesperson of the Pakistan army made during a press conference regarding Afghanistan’s governmental and social structure, stated that his remarks are not only unrelated to reality but also clearly contradict the stance and standards expected of a responsible military.
Mujahid said in a statement that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns such irresponsible and provocative statements and urges the relevant Pakistani institutions, instead of stepping outside the framework of official positions and fueling illogical propaganda against Afghanistan, to focus on addressing their own internal problems.
According to Mujahid, Afghanistan is an independent and stable country with a strong security structure and a capable leadership, exercising full sovereignty over its entire territory.
“We emphasize that any statements or threatening language interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs are completely unacceptable to the Afghan nation,” he added.
He stressed that IEA calls on the relevant Pakistani institutions to adopt a responsible approach and measured statements, considering the sensitivity of relations between the two countries.
Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, said on Tuesday at a press conference that Pakistan’s main focus in 2025 was on security issues, particularly counter-terrorism.
He referred to the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, noting that the agreement stipulated that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism. However, he claimed that terrorist groups and banned organizations are currently present in Afghanistan.
This comes while the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly denied the presence of terrorist groups on Afghan soil.
Latest News
Nearly 23-megawatt Naghlu solar project inaugurated in Surobi, Kabul
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced on Tuesday during a ceremony that the 22.75-megawatt Naghlu solar power generation facility in Surobi district of Kabul has been put into operation.
At the ceremony, Abdul Bari Omar, Chief Executive Officer of DABS, said that the project consists of two sections—power generation and transmission—and has been completed at a cost of more than $18 million.
Omar added that in the modern era, electricity is as vital as blood circulation in the human body, and that in the path toward the country’s economic and political independence, efforts have been made to utilize multiple sources of energy production.
“In the present era, electricity is as important as blood flow in the human body. On the path to economic and political independence, we have turned to the use of diverse energy sources,” said Omar, adding that “alongside numerous economic benefits, the construction of the Naghlu solar power plant demonstrates the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to environmental protection, which is a very important priority in preventing air pollution.”
At the same ceremony, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Administrative Prime Minister, said that Afghanistan currently needs more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity for residential use and more than 10,000 megawatts for the industrial sector.
According to Hanafi, in the past only about 200 megawatts of electricity were produced in the country; however, following the return to power of the Islamic Emirate, investment has been made in producing more than 1,200 megawatts of electricity within just one year.
Meanwhile, several other officials of the Islamic Emirate at the ceremony described sufficient electricity production in Afghanistan as crucial for political stability, economic growth, and social welfare.
Latest News
Government to probe clash between locals and gold miners in Takhar
Afghan government announced on Tuesday that a provincial-level delegation has been tasked to investigate a recent clash between local residents and a gold mining company in Chah Ab district of northern Takhar province.
Humayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that the confrontation resulted in human casualties as well as financial losses.
He said that a comprehensive report will be presented to the media after the investigation is completed.
Latest News
Deputy U.N. chief: World must not ignore violations of women’s rights in Afghanistan
Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has voiced concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan, calling on the international community not to turn a blind eye to ongoing violations of their rights.
Amina said in a post on X on Sunday that millions of Afghan women and girls continue to face severe restrictions on their basic rights, including access to education, employment, security and freedom of movement.
“The world must not turn a blind eye to these violations,” she wrote, stressing that women’s rights are human rights everywhere.
Since returning to power in 2021, the Islamic Emirate has suspended education for girls beyond the sixth grade and imposed wide-ranging restrictions on women’s participation in the workforce and public life.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate maintain that their policies regarding women are based on Sharia law and have repeatedly described the issue as an internal matter of Afghanistan.
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
IEA strongly condemns Pakistan army spokesperson’s remarks on Afghanistan as ‘provocative’
Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Nearly 23-megawatt Naghlu solar project inaugurated in Surobi, Kabul
Government to probe clash between locals and gold miners in Takhar
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tahawol: China, Pakistan’s demand from Afghanistan
Saar: Impact of regional developments on Afghanistan
Saar: China, Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate
-
Sport5 days ago
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals to reach ILT20 Qualifier 2
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s rail transport grows over 18 percent this year: MoPW
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan says it respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, rules out ‘regime change’
-
Regional5 days ago
Several reported killed in Iran protests over economic hardships
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker