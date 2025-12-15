IPL 2026 Auction set for Abu Dhabi with $28.6 million purse at stake

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi, with franchises set to compete for 77 available slots across the ten teams ahead of the new season.

A total purse of approximately $28.6 million will be available at the auction, where teams will look to fine-tune their squads following the completion of player retentions.

With squad sizes capped at 25 players, franchises are expected to focus on filling specialised T20 roles, particularly in the bowling department, making for intense bidding battles.

Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the auction with the largest remaining purse, holding around $7.75 million, positioning them as a key influencer in how the bidding unfolds. Chennai Super Kings follow with a sizeable budget of about $5.23 million, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have roughly $3.07 million available.

Other teams’ remaining budgets include Lucknow Super Giants with approximately $2.76 million, Delhi Capitals at $2.63 million, Royal Challengers Bengaluru with $1.98 million, and Rajasthan Royals close behind at $1.93 million. Gujarat Titans will have about $1.55 million, Punjab Kings around $1.39 million, while Mumbai Indians enter the auction with the smallest purse of roughly $330,000.

The auction is expected to draw strong interest in young domestic talent alongside established international players. One of the emerging names to watch is 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Kartik Sharma, who has impressed in domestic cricket with a century on debut and a rapid 100 in the one-day format, making him a potential long-term middle-order option for franchises.

Afghanistan making its mark again

With the auction list now finalised, Afghanistan’s presence remains a key talking point, with 10 Afghan players shortlisted among the 359 names set to go under the hammer in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan has been one of the most impactful overseas contributors to the IPL in recent years, particularly in the spin and fast-bowling departments, and franchises are once again expected to show strong interest in Afghan talent.

Among the headline names is Mujeeb Rahman, who features in the top base-price bracket and remains one of the most sought-after mystery spinners in T20 cricket. Naveen-ul-Haq, known for his variations at the death, is another prominent Afghan name likely to attract bidding interest, especially from teams looking to strengthen their pace options.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, listed at a mid-range base price, offers explosive starts at the top of the order and wicketkeeping depth, making him a valuable multi-skill option.

The Afghan contingent also includes Fazalhaq Farooqi, whose left-arm pace and ability to swing the new ball have earned him recognition across global leagues, as well as Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil and Qais Ahmad, both proven spin options in T20 formats.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib adds further balance with his experience and lower-order hitting, while young batting talent Sediqullah Atal represents the next generation of Afghan cricketers pushing for an IPL breakthrough.

At the other end of the spectrum is Wahidullah Zadran, the youngest player in the auction at just over 18 years old. His inclusion underlines the growing depth of Afghanistan’s cricket pipeline and the IPL’s continued role as a platform for emerging Afghan players to gain global exposure.

As franchises compete to fill the remaining 77 slots within tight purse constraints, Afghan players are once again expected to be in demand for their adaptability, value-for-money skill sets, and proven performances in pressure situations. For Afghanistan cricket, the IPL 2026 auction represents not just commercial opportunity, but another significant step in cementing the country’s influence on the global T20 stage.

The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin in the second half of March next year, and the Abu Dhabi auction is seen as a critical step in shaping team combinations for the campaign. Fans worldwide will be closely watching to see which franchises make the smartest moves as bidding wars and late surprises unfold.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the auction live across Afghanistan on Tuesday, allowing fans in the country to follow the proceedings in real time.