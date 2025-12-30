Connect with us

Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Tuesday in Kabul with Jabbar Ali Zakari, Head of Iran’s Railway Authority, and his accompanying delegation to discuss economic relations, trade, and the expansion of cooperation in the railway sector between Kabul and Tehran.

In a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Zakari said that Tehran is interested in developing the railway network through Afghanistan to connect with China, and, by utilizing Afghanistan’s strategic location, link China to Europe.

He proposed that, in order to advance this goal, a joint committee should be established and discussions held with relevant companies.

During the meeting, Baradar said that about three years ago he had discussed the value and significance of this project with Iran’s Vice President and had provided the necessary information regarding its economic importance.

Baradar added that a joint committee should be formed as soon as possible and that practical work on the project should commence without delay.

Transport minister Akhundzada heads to Oman

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 30, 2025

By

Hamidullah Akhundzada, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, traveled to Oman on Tuesday at the head of a delegation.

The transport ministry said in a statement that Akhundzada and his accompanying delegation will meet with several high-ranking Omani officials to hold productive sessions on strengthening and developing air and ground transportation.

During this visit, in addition to expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries, discussions will also take place on several important issues in the fields of transport and aviation.

Flash floods in Farah leave one dead, 4 injured

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 30, 2025

By

At least one person was killed and four others were injured after overnight flash floods and storms hit parts of western Afghanistan’s Farah province, local officials said on Tuesday.

The floods affected several districts, including Gulistan, Farahrod, Bala Buluk, Khaksafid, and Bakwa, according to Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the provincial department for combating natural disasters. He said four small vehicles were destroyed in the flooding, while rescue operations are continuing to reach stranded residents.

Sayar added that emergency supplies, including food, tents, and blankets, have been prepared for up to 1,500 affected families.

Farah Governor Mohammad Hafiz Mujahid addressed an emergency meeting of provincial officials, stressing that protecting the lives of citizens is a shared responsibility. He urged authorities to collect accurate data and carry out comprehensive assessments to ensure an effective emergency response.

Officials said damage assessments are ongoing as rescue teams continue operations in affected areas.

Major development projects to reshape Kabul: Deputy PM Hanafi

According to Hanafi, approximately 8.113 billion AFN have been allocated as the development budget for the solar year 1404.

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 30, 2025

By

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, said on Tuesday that the implementation of large-scale development projects will significantly transform Kabul’s urban landscape.

Hanafi made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new vehicle flyover being constructed in front of the Kabul provincial governor’s office. He said Kabul Municipality is currently implementing 258 development projects across different parts of the capital.

According to Hanafi, approximately 8.113 billion AFN have been allocated as the development budget for the solar year 1404. He said effective use of the funds would bring visible and lasting changes to the city. He added that over the past four years, Kabul Municipality has constructed and opened to traffic around 350 kilometers of roads.

Looking ahead, Hanafi said plans are underway to introduce metro and tram systems, establish a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network on major roads, and develop large public parks to turn Kabul into a modern and environmentally friendly city built to international standards.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar stressed the need for Kabul’s development to follow a modern and well-organized urban master plan. He praised the efforts of Kabul Municipality and called on residents to help maintain cleanliness and urban order.

Baradar said previous administrations failed to adopt effective and strategic urban planning measures, leaving Kabul largely unplanned. He also urged engineers involved in the flyover project to ensure construction complies with technical and engineering standards.

The flyover project officially began on Tuesday in the presence of senior Islamic Emirate officials. The structure will measure approximately 283 meters in length and 18 meters in width, extending from the Kabul Provincial Governor’s Office to Joi-e-Shir Road. Officials say the project aims to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility in the capital.

