Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Tuesday in Kabul with Jabbar Ali Zakari, Head of Iran’s Railway Authority, and his accompanying delegation to discuss economic relations, trade, and the expansion of cooperation in the railway sector between Kabul and Tehran.

In a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Zakari said that Tehran is interested in developing the railway network through Afghanistan to connect with China, and, by utilizing Afghanistan’s strategic location, link China to Europe.

He proposed that, in order to advance this goal, a joint committee should be established and discussions held with relevant companies.

During the meeting, Baradar said that about three years ago he had discussed the value and significance of this project with Iran’s Vice President and had provided the necessary information regarding its economic importance.

Baradar added that a joint committee should be formed as soon as possible and that practical work on the project should commence without delay.