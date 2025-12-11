Iran says an inclusive government in Afghanistan is essential to prevent renewed conflict

Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations, has stated that forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan is crucial to preventing the re-emergence of conflict.

Speaking at Wednesday’s UN Security Council meeting on the Situation in Afghanistan, Iravani said: “Establishing a truly inclusive government that genuinely represents the people is essential for achieving lasting peace and stability, preventing renewed conflict and large-scale refugee flows, ensuring security, advancing economic recovery, and upholding human rights—particularly the rights of women and girls.”

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that meaningful and practical engagement with Afghanistan’s authorities is necessary to address the humanitarian and economic crises threatening both the country and regional stability.

He stressed that humanitarian assistance must never be politicized, sanctions should not obstruct stabilization or economic development, and Afghanistan’s frozen national assets must be released immediately to meet the urgent needs of its people.

Expressing concern over the situation of women and girls, Iravani called on the Islamic Emirate to lift existing restrictions.

He also voiced concern about recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, noting that Iran’s security is inseparably linked to that of both its neighbors.

“Afghan territory must never become a base for terrorism or violence against neighboring countries,” Iravani said, adding that the authorities in Kabul must take full responsibility for preventing any support to terrorist groups.

The remarks come as the Islamic Emirate maintains that its current administration is inclusive, that the rights of women and girls are respected in line with Sharia, and that Afghan soil will not be used against any other country.