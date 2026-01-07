Iran to intensify talks with Afghanistan over water rights

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has instructed senior political officials to step up efforts to secure Iran’s water rights from Afghanistan, amid growing concerns over reduced water flows.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said at an event in Tehran that Iran and Turkmenistan are entitled to water from the Harirod River, but Afghanistan, as an upstream country, has constructed the Salma Dam, making negotiations necessary to ensure Iran’s share from the dam.

“Yesterday, the president directed the country’s political authorities to be more active on this issue,” Aliabadi said.

He noted that despite numerous rounds of talks with Afghanistan, Iran failed to receive its full water entitlement last year. However, he expressed optimism that improved rainfall this year could help address the shortfall.

Aliabadi said discussions with Afghan officials are ongoing, adding that he has invited Afghan representatives to visit Iran twice and has is ready to extend a third invitation. He also said Iran is prepared to send a delegation to Afghanistan to pursue the matter closely.

Iranian officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over water rights shared with Afghanistan, particularly amid prolonged drought and declining river flows.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has maintained that it remains committed to the water treaty governing the Helmand River, but says severe drought has significantly reduced water volumes.