Iran’s Ali Khamenei, who based iron rule on fiery hostility to US and Israel, dies at 86
Ali Khamenei was born in Mashhad, northeast Iran, in April 1939. His religious commitment was clear when he became a cleric at the age of 11. He studied in Iraq and in Qom, Iran’s religious capital.
The 36-year rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei built Iran into a powerful anti-U.S. force, spreading its military sway across the Middle East, while using an iron fist to crush repeated unrest at home, Reuters reported.
He was killed on Saturday, aged 86, Iranian state media announced, in air strikes by Israel and the U.S. that pulverised his central Tehran compound, after decades of efforts to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program diplomatically failed.
At first dismissed as weak and indecisive, Khamenei seemed an unlikely choice for supreme leader after the death of the charismatic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic of Iran. But Khamenei’s rise to the pinnacle of the country’s power structure afforded him a tight grip over the nation’s affairs.
Khamenei was “an accident of history” who went from “a weak president to an initially weak supreme leader to one of the five most powerful Iranians of the last 100 years”, Karim Sadjadpour at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Reuters.
The ayatollah criticised Washington throughout his rule, continuing to deploy barbs after the start of Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. president in 2025.
As a new wave of protests spread through Iran, with slogans such as “Death to the dictator”, and as Trump threatened to intervene, Khamenei vowed in January that the country would not “yield to the enemy”.
The comment was typical of the ferociously anti-Western Khamenei, in office since 1989.
By maintaining the hardline stance of Khomeini, the Republic’s first supreme leader, Khamenei quashed the ambitions of a succession of independent-minded elected presidents who sought more open policies at home and abroad.
In the process, he ensured Iran’s isolation, critics say.
Khamenei long denied that Iran’s nuclear programme was aimed at producing an atomic weapon, as the West contended. In 2015 he cautiously supported a nuclear deal between world powers and the government of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani that curbed the country’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. The hard-won accord resulted in a partial lifting of Iran’s economic and political isolation, read the report.
But Khamenei’s hostility toward the U.S. was undimmed, intensifying in 2018 when Trump’s first administration withdrew from the nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions to choke Iran’s oil and shipping industries.
Following the U.S. withdrawal, Khamenei sided with hardline supporters who criticised Rouhani’s policy of appeasement towards the West.
As Trump pressed Iran to agree to a new nuclear deal in 2025, Khamenei condemned “the rude and arrogant leaders of America”. “Who are you to decide whether Iran should have enrichment?” he asked.
Khamenei often denounced “the Great Satan” in speeches, reassuring hardliners for whom anti-U.S. sentiment was at the heart of the 1979 revolution, which forced the last shah of Iran into exile.
Iran saw major student-led protests in 1999 and 2002. But Khamenei’s authority was put to the test more profoundly in 2009, when the contested results of a presidential election that he had validated ignited violent street unrest, stoking a crisis of legitimacy that lingered until his death.
In 2022, Khamenei cracked down on protesters enraged by the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in the custody of morality police in September of that year.
Faced with some of the most intense turmoil since the revolution, Khamenei blamed Western enemies then resorted to the hanging of protesters and the display of their bodies, suspended from cranes, after months of unrest.
As supreme leader, Khamenei’s word was law. He inherited enormous powers, including command of the armed forces and the authority to appoint many senior figures, among them the heads of the judiciary, security agencies and state radio and television.
He appointed allies as commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards.
As the final authority in Iran’s complex system of clerical rule and limited democracy, Khamenei long sought to ensure that no group, even among his closest allies, mustered enough power to challenge him and his anti-U.S. stance.
Scholars outside Iran painted a picture of a secretive ideologue fearful of betrayal – an anxiety fuelled by an assassination attempt in 1981 that paralysed his right arm.
International organisations and activists repeatedly criticised violations of human rights in Iran. Tehran said it has the best human rights record in the Muslim world.
His father, a religious scholar of ethnic Azeri descent, was a traditionalist cleric opposed to mixing religion and politics. In contrast, his son embraced the Islamist revolutionary cause.
“He (Khamenei’s father) came across as a modernist or progressive cleric,” said Mahmoud Moradkhani, a nephew who opposes Khamenei’s rule and lives in exile. Unlike his son, “he was not a part of the fundamentalists”, Moradkhani said.
In 1963, Khamenei served the first of many terms in prison when at 24 he was detained for political activities. Later that year he was imprisoned for 10 days in Mashhad, where he underwent severe torture, according to his official biography.
After the shah’s fall, Khamenei took up several posts in the Islamic Republic. As deputy minister of defence, he became close to the military and was a key figure in the 1980-88 war with neighbouring Iraq, which claimed an estimated total of one million lives.
A skilled orator, he was appointed by Khomeini as a Friday prayer leader in Tehran.
There were questions about his rapid, unprecedented rise. He won the presidency with Khomeini’s support – the first cleric in the post – and was a surprise choice as Khomeini’s successor, given that he lacked both Khomeini’s popular appeal and superior clerical credentials, Reuters reported.
His ties to the powerful Guards paid off in 2009. That year, the force crushed protests after President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won re-election amid opposition accusations of vote fraud.
He also presided over a vast financial empire through Setad, an organisation founded by Khomeini but expanded hugely under Khamenei, with assets worth tens of billions of dollars.
Khamenei expanded Iranian influence in the region, empowering Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Lebanon, and propping up then-President Bashar al-Assad by deploying thousands of soldiers to Syria.
He spent billions over four decades on these allies – the “Axis of Resistance”, which also included Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, and Yemen’s Houthis – to oppose Israeli and U.S. power in the Middle East.
But in 2024 Khamenei saw these alliances unravel, and Iran’s regional influence shrivel, with the ousting of Assad and a series of defeats inflicted by Israel on Hezbollah in Lebanon and on Hamas in Gaza, including the killing of their leaders.
Under Khamenei’s rule, Iran and Israel fought a shadow war for years, with Israel assassinating Tehran’s nuclear scientists and Revolutionary Guard commanders.
It exploded into the open during Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza from 2023. In April 2024, Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel after it bombed Tehran’s embassy compound in Damascus. Israel struck Iranian soil in response.
But that was only a prelude to June 2025, when Israel’s military unleashed hundreds of fighter jets to strike Iranian nuclear and military targets as well as senior personnel. The surprise attack provoked a barrage of missiles in both directions, transforming simmering conflict into all-out war. The U.S. joined the air offensive on Iran, which lasted 12 days.
The U.S. and Israel had warned they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and, on Saturday, they launched the most ambitious attack on Iranian targets in decades.
Negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials took place as recently as Thursday, but senior U.S. officials said that Iran had not been willing to give up its ability to enrich uranium, which the Iranians argued they wanted for nuclear energy but U.S. officials said would enable the country to build a nuclear bomb.
On the diplomatic front, Khamenei rejected any normalisation of ties with the United States. He argued that Washington had backed hardline groups like Islamic State to inflame a sectarian war in the region.
Like all Iranian officials, Khamenei denied any intent to develop nuclear weapons and went so far as to issue an Islamic ruling, or fatwa, in the mid-1990s on “production and usage” of nuclear weapons, saying: “It is against our Islamic thoughts.”
He also supported a fatwa issued by Khomeini in 1989, which called on Muslims to kill the Indian-born author Salman Rushdie after the publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses”.
Khamenei’s official website confirmed the ongoing validity of the death edict as recently as 2017. Five years later, Rushdie was stabbed while giving a public lecture in New York. The writer was gravely wounded, but survived. The perpetrator, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2025 for attempted murder, did not testify at the trial.
The late ayatollah leaves an Islamic Republic wrestling with uncertainty amid the attacks from Israel and the United States, as well as growing dissent at home, especially among younger generations.
“I just want to live a peaceful, normal life … Instead, they (the rulers) insist on a nuclear programme, supporting armed groups in the region, and maintaining hostility toward the United States,” Mina, 25, told Reuters by phone from Kuhdasht in the western Lorestan province at the start of 2026, read the report.
“Those policies may have made sense in 1979, but not today,” the jobless university graduate added. “The world has changed.”
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Iran amid military escalation
The Security Council session comes hours after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets early Saturday
The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency session on Saturday following large-scale airstrikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, a move that has triggered sharp international backlash and heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.
The emergency meeting was requested by France, Bahrain, China, Russia and Colombia, according to a statement from Russia’s permanent mission to the UN.
“The reckless actions by Washington and West Jerusalem against a sovereign UN member state constitute a direct violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the Russian mission said, warning that the strikes risk undermining peace, stability and security across the Middle East.
Moscow said it would demand that the United States and Israel “immediately cease their illegal and escalatory actions” and shift toward a political and diplomatic resolution.
Escalation after joint strikes
The Security Council session comes hours after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets early Saturday, saying the operation was aimed at neutralizing threats posed by the Iranian government.
In separate video statements, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump defended the military action. Both leaders suggested the strikes could create conditions for political change in Tehran, with Trump saying the operation could give Iranians an opportunity to determine their own future.
Iran condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and international law and responded with retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli territory and U.S. assets in the region.
Growing international concern
Diplomatic tensions have mounted rapidly, with several governments urging restraint and warning of the potential for a wider war.
France, one of the countries that requested the emergency meeting, has previously called for renewed diplomatic engagement to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs while avoiding further escalation.
The Security Council gathering is expected to feature heated exchanges among permanent members, particularly between Russia and the United States, as divisions deepen over the legality and consequences of the strikes.
With active hostilities ongoing and civilian casualties reported, the UN session will serve as an early test of whether global powers can contain the crisis — or whether the confrontation will continue to spiral.
US and Israel strike Iran; Trump says action gives Iranians chance to ‘topple their rulers’
Israel believes it has killed several senior Iranian officials, according to a source briefed on the military’s operations, though Tehran has not confirmed those claims.
The United States and Israel have launched a sweeping wave of military strikes against Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East and triggering missile exchanges across the region, as President Donald Trump said the action could give Iranians an opportunity to “topple their rulers.”
Explosions were reported across multiple Iranian cities early Saturday, including in the southeastern port city of Chabahar, according to Iranian state media. Israeli officials said the strikes targeted senior Iranian leadership and military infrastructure, with one official claiming Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been among those targeted. A source said Khamenei had been moved to a secure location.
Israel believes it has killed several senior Iranian officials, according to a source briefed on the military’s operations, though Tehran has not confirmed those claims.
Iran retaliates across region
Iran responded with missile and drone strikes aimed at Israeli territory and U.S. bases in the region. The Israeli military said another wave of missiles had been launched toward Israel, while witnesses reported blasts over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles.
At least four people were killed in Syria’s southern city of Sweida when an Iranian missile struck a building, according to state news agency SANA. Missile debris was also reported in Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province.
Explosions were heard in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Witnesses in Dubai reported at least three large blasts, and Reuters journalists in the city said windows shook from the impact. The UAE defense ministry said it had intercepted a new wave of missiles and later condemned the Iranian strikes as a serious threat to regional stability.
In Abu Dhabi, a very loud bang was heard, according to a Reuters witness. It remains unclear whether the sound was linked to missile interception or impact.
Civilian casualties mount in Iran
Iranian state media said the death toll from an Israeli strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab, southern Iran, had risen to 40. Earlier reports had put the number at 24. The attack has intensified anger inside Iran and raised fears of broader civilian casualties as the conflict deepens.
Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump posted an eight-minute video on his Truth Social account framing the operation as a decisive move against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and its four-decade-long hostility toward the United States.
While Axios earlier reported Trump would address the nation Saturday morning, the White House said no formal address had been scheduled and no guidance had been issued.
According to a source familiar with the matter, congressional leaders known as the “Gang of Eight” were briefed by the administration.
Trump said the strikes would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and argued they could open the door for change within the country, saying Iranians now had a chance to “topple their rulers.”
The confrontation comes despite renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran earlier this week. Oman’s foreign minister said active mediation efforts had been undermined by the escalation.
Israel says it launched pre-emptive attack against Iran
Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran’s long-running nuclear dispute with the West.
The New York Times, citing a U.S. official, reported that U.S. strikes on Iran were underway. A source told Reuters that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.
The attack, coming after Israel and Iran engaged in a 12-day air war in June, follows repeated U.S.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, Reuters reported.
“The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.
An Israeli defence official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago.
Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, and sirens sounded across Israel around 08:15 local time in what the military said was a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of an incoming missile strike.
The Israeli military announced the closure of schools and workplaces, with exceptions for essential sectors, and a ban on public airspace. Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights, and the airports authority asked the public not to go to any of the country’s airports.
The U.S. and Iran renewed negotiations in February in a bid to resolve the decades-long dispute through diplomacy and avert the threat of a military confrontation that could destabilise the region.
Israel, however, insisted that any U.S. deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process, and lobbied Washington to include restrictions on Iran’s missile programme in the talks.
Iran said it was prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions but ruled out linking the issue to missiles.
Tehran also said it would defend itself against any attack.
It warned neighbouring countries hosting U.S. troops that it would retaliate against American bases if Washington struck Iran.
In June, the U.S. joined an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, in the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.
Tehran retaliated then by launching missiles toward the U.S. Al Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East.
Western powers have warned that Iran’s ballistic missile project threatens regional stability and could deliver nuclear weapons if developed. Tehran denies seeking atomic bombs.
