Iran’s Bahrami invites Afghan FM Muttaqi to Tehran during Kabul meeting

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has invited the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to visit Tehran.

According to the ministry, the invitation was extended during Bahrami’s official visit to Kabul, where he met with Muttaqi.

During the meeting, Bahrami briefed the Afghan foreign minister on the outcomes of a recent meeting of special representatives held in Tehran and underscored Iran’s strong interest in strengthening relations with Afghanistan.

Bahrami also expressed hope that the Islamic Emirate would play an active role in promoting regional cooperation.

In response, Muttaqi described Afghanistan–Iran relations as positive and outlined the Islamic Emirate’s position on the Tehran meeting. He said Afghanistan has emerged from a difficult period and is moving toward stability and progress, adding that the country should no longer be viewed solely as a regional challenge.

Muttaqi further emphasized that Afghanistan’s foreign policy is based on its fundamental principles and supports constructive and cooperative engagement with neighboring and regional countries.

Both sides noted that bilateral relations are developing positively and stressed the importance of maintaining regular contacts, exchanging delegations, and strengthening cooperation at various levels.