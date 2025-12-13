Connect with us

Latest News

Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Islamic Emirate has announced that it will not participate in the upcoming meeting of special envoys of regional countries on Afghanistan, scheduled to be held in Tehran, despite having received an invitation.

In a statement, Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Islamic Emirate has maintained continuous and active engagement with all regional countries through various organizations, regional formats, and bilateral mechanisms, achieving notable progress in promoting mutual understanding and regional cooperation.

The statement added that Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes regional cooperation should be advanced by strengthening existing mechanisms and formats within the region.

Tehran is set to host the meeting next week, with special envoys from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Russia expected to attend.

 
 
Latest News

Continued aid to Afghanistan vital for regional security: Kazakh president

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized the continuation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, stating that the ongoing provision of such aid plays an important role in ensuring regional security.

Speaking at the international conference “Peace and Trust” in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Tokayev described addressing complex humanitarian challenges and the reconstruction of Afghanistan as a necessity.

“To ensure regional security, we consider it essential to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan, including by strengthening international efforts to address complex humanitarian issues and the reconstruction of this country. Kazakhstan remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan through humanitarian aid, educational projects, trade development, and food security initiatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts believe that sustainable improvement of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan requires broad cooperation from the international community and support for the country’s economic development.

“Investment can be defined as one of the fundamental drivers of the economic cycle, and whenever Afghan traders do not take their money out of the country and instead invest domestically, it naturally leads to greater growth and dynamism in Afghanistan’s economy,” said Abdul Zahoor Modabber, an economic analyst.

As the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues, reports by international relief organizations indicate that millions of citizens of the country are in urgent need of food, health, and livelihood assistance.
The reduction in funding for aid organizations, the impacts of climate change, and the return of migrants have increased concerns about a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.

Latest News

Sirajuddin Haqqani: A government that intimidates its people is not a true government

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said during a visit to Khost province on Friday that any government which rules through fear cannot be considered a true government.

“A government is one that is loved by its people, one that serves them with respect and compassion, and from whose behavior people learn ethics and sincerity,” he said.

Haqqani also stressed that Afghans who opposed the Islamic Emirate in the past should be tolerated and treated in a way that helps eliminate hostility and animosity, paving the way for national cohesion.

Latest News

Afghanistan’s health minister likely to visit India next week

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 13, 2025

By

Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, is likely to visit India next week, Indian newspaper Tribune reported.

Jalali will be the third minister from the Islamic Emirate to visit India, following Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The visit comes as health cooperation between the two countries expands. New Delhi is currently supporting major medical infrastructure projects in Afghanistan and supplying medicines and vaccines to strengthen public health services.

Although India does not formally recognize the Islamic Emirate, it has recently sought to deepen its engagement with Kabul.

 
