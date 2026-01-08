Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader reshuffles ministers of energy and rural development

The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate announced on Thursday that Abdul Latif Mansour, the former Minister of Energy and Water, has been appointed as the new Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, the former Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, has been appointed as the new Minister of Energy and Water.

Meanwhile, Abdul Haq Hamkar, who previously served as Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Public Works, has been appointed as Director General of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility.

Mohammad Younis Rashid, the former Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Information and Culture, has been appointed as Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Public Works.

Abdul Bari Omar, the former Director General of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has been appointed as Head of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The appointments were made by order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate.