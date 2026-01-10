Regional
JUI-F leader dies after blast in Lower South Waziristan
A senior Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, Maulana Sultan Muhammad Wazir, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being critically wounded in a bomb blast in Lower South Waziristan.
Police said a remote-controlled improvised explosive device was planted near a madressah in the Wana bazaar area to target Maulana Sultan, who was also the district president of Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia. He was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan for treatment but died on the way.
In a statement, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed deep grief over the killing, calling it part of a troubling pattern of attacks on religious scholars and party leaders in South Waziristan, and urged authorities to ensure the protection of scholars and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Iran cuts internet as protests ignite fires in widening unrest
Iran was largely cut off from the outside world on Friday after authorities blacked out the internet to curb growing unrest, as video showed buildings and vehicles ablaze in anti-government protests raging through the streets of several cities.
In a televised address, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed not to back down, accusing demonstrators of acting on behalf of émigré opposition groups and the United States, as rights groups reported police firing on protesters in the south, Reuters reported.
The unrest has not mobilised as many layers of society as other bouts of political, economic or human rights protest in the past decade and a half, but dozens are reported dead and the authorities look more vulnerable because of a dire economic situation and the aftermath of last year’s war with Israel and the United States.
While the initial protests were focused on the economy, with the rial currency losing half its value against the dollar last year and inflation topping 40% in December, they have morphed to include slogans aimed directly at the authorities.
Pakistan, Saudi in talks on JF-17 jets-for-loans deal, sources say
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in talks to convert about $2 billion of Saudi loans into a JF-17 fighter jet deal, two Pakistani sources said, deepening military cooperation months after the two nations signed a mutual defence pact last year, Reuters reported.
The talks underscore how the two allies are moving to operationalise defence cooperation at a time when Pakistan is facing acute financial strain and Saudi Arabia is reshaping its security partnerships to hedge against uncertainty about U.S. commitments in the Middle East.
The mutual defence deal was signed following Israel’s strikes on what it said were Hamas targets in Doha, an attack that shook the Gulf region.
One of the sources said the discussions were limited to the provision of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, the light combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China and produced in Pakistan, while the second said the jets were the primary option among others under discussion.
The first source said the total deal was worth $4 billion, with an additional $2 billion to be spent on equipment over and above the loan conversion. The sources close to the military with knowledge of the matter spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the deal, read the report.
Pakistan’s military and finance and defence ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Saudi Arabia’s government media office also did not respond.
Pakistan’s Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss “bilateral defence cooperation, regional security environment and future avenues of collaboration” with his counterpart Lieutenant General Turki bin Bander bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan’s military said in a statement on Thursday.
Aamir Masood, a retired Air Marshal and analyst, said Pakistan was in talks about or had finalised deals with six countries to provide equipment including JF-17s and electronic systems and weapons systems for the jets. He said those countries included Saudi Arabia, but could not confirm any details about the negotiations.
The JF-17s marketability has been increased because “it is tested and has been used in combat,” he told Reuters, adding that it’s also cost effective. Pakistan has said the aircraft was deployed during its conflict with India in May last year, the heaviest fighting between the neighbours in decades.
The mutual defence pact, signed in September, committed both sides to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both, significantly deepening a decades-old security partnership.
Pakistan has long provided military support to the kingdom, including training and advisory deployments, while Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stepped in to support Pakistan financially during periods of economic stress.
In 2018, Riyadh announced a $6 billion support package for Pakistan, including a $3 billion deposit at the central bank and $3 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payment.
Saudi Arabia has since rolled over deposits multiple times, including a $1.2 billion deferment last year, helping Islamabad stabilise its foreign exchange reserves amid chronic balance-of-payments pressures.
Pakistan has in recent months stepped up defence outreach as it seeks to expand arms exports and monetise its domestic defence industry.
Last month, Islamabad struck a weapons deal worth more than $4 billion with Libya’s eastern-based Libyan National Army, officials said, one of the country’s largest-ever arms sales, which includes JF-17 fighter jets and training aircraft.
Pakistan has also held talks with Bangladesh on the possible sale of JF-17s, as it widens its arms supply ambitions beyond South Asia and the Middle East.
On Tuesday, Pakistan’s defence minister said the success of its weapons industry could transform the country’s economic outlook, Reuters reported.
“Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months,” Khawaja Asif told broadcaster Geo News.
Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion IMF programme, its 24th, which followed a short-term $3 billion deal that helped avert a sovereign default in 2023. It secured the Fund’s support after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies provided financial and deposit rollovers.
Iran judiciary chief warns no leniency for protesters ‘helping enemy’
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed not to “yield to the enemy”.
Iran’s top judge warned protesters on Wednesday there would be “no leniency for those who help the enemy against the Islamic Republic”, while accusing Israel and the U.S. of pursuing hybrid methods to disrupt the country, Reuters reported.
Tehranremains under international pressure with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to come to the aid of protesters if security forces fire on them, seven months after Israeli and U.S. forces bombed Iranian nuclear sites in a 12-day war.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed not to “yield to the enemy”.
The current protests, the biggest wave of dissent in three years, began last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar by shopkeepers condemning the currency’s free fall. Unrest has since spread nationwide amid deepening distress over economic hardships, including rocketing inflation driven by mismanagement and Western sanctions, and curbs on political and social freedoms.
“Following announcements by Israel and the U.S. president, there is no excuse for those coming to the streets for riots and unrest, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the head of Iran’s judiciary, was quoted as saying by state media.
“From now on, there will be no leniency for whoever helps the enemy against the Islamic Republic and the calm of the people,” Ejei said.
At least 27 people have been killed and more than 1,500 arrested in Iran in the first 10 days of protests, with the west of the country seeing the highest number of casualties according to Kurdish-Iranian rights group Hengaw.
HRANA, a network of human rights activists, has reported a higher death toll of at least 36 people as well as the arrest of at least 2,076 people.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers of casualties or details of disturbances reported by Iranian media and rights groups.
Iranian authorities have not given a death toll for protesters, but have said at least two members of the security services have died and more than a dozen have been injured.
Iran’s western provinces – which are economically marginalised and are heavily policed due to past outbreaks of unrest and their strategic location for national defence – have witnessed the most violent protests and repression lately, read the report.
Demonstrators took to the streets again overnight in the western province of Ilam and disturbances erupted, Hengaw said.
It has counted at least 20 demonstrators killed since late December in the provinces of Ilam, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Fars, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Hamedan.
“During the funeral of two people in Malekshahi on Tuesday, a number of attendees began chanting harsh, anti-system slogans,” said Fars, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
After the funeral, Fars said, “about 100 mourners went into the city and trashed three banks … Some started shooting at the police trying to disperse them”.
In Abdanan, a city in southwestern Ilam province, a large crowd gathered late on Tuesday and chanted slogans against Khamenei that could be heard in a video shared on a Telegram channel called Nistemanijoan with over 180,000 followers.
The semi-official Mehr news agency said protesters had stormed a food store and emptied bags of rice, which has been affected by galloping inflation that has made ordinary staples increasingly unaffordable for many Iranians.
Reza Pahlavi, exiled son of Iran’s late Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has urged Iranian security forces to side with the people and called for more protests.
“In these decisive moments, I expect you to return to the embrace of the nation and to use your weapons not to fire at people, but to protect them,” the last heir to Iran’s defunct monarchy said in a video posted on X.
Pahlavi, 65, has lived abroad for over four decades since the U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was overthrown in an uprising.
Opposition to Iran’s clerical establishment is atomised, with no broadly recognised leader. It remains unclear how much support Pahlavi has on the ground, but there have been some pro-Pahlavi slogans in demonstrations, Reuters reported.
