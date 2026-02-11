Latest News
Karzai: Development of human society requires women’s and girls’ access to education
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says the growth and development of human society in various dimensions require the active role of women and girls, and this is only possible if they have access to education.
Karzai made these remarks on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which falls on February 11.
Expressing appreciation for the role of Afghan women and girls in social life, he encouraged them to strive by all possible means to gain access to education and training and to participate in the growth and development of the country.
Latest News
Four years on, UN and EU renew call for Afghan girls’ right to education
The European Union delegation in Afghanistan also stressed the importance of women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
As the world observed International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the United Nations and the European Union renewed their calls for Afghan girls’ right to education, warning that continued restrictions threaten the country’s future development.
The United Nations in Afghanistan said the day was marked with sorrow, noting that 1,607 days have passed since girls over the age of 12 were barred from attending school.
UNAMA warned that more than four years of exclusion have led to lost opportunities and undermined key sectors that rely on educated women, reiterating its demand that the ban be lifted.
The European Union delegation in Afghanistan also stressed the importance of women’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
In a statement, the EU said Afghan women — including nurses, midwives, and researchers — play a crucial role in building a healthy and prosperous society, adding that women must remain central to scientific progress. The bloc reaffirmed its support for education for all Afghans.
The United Nations further emphasized that equality in science is essential not only for human advancement but also for ensuring that technology and artificial intelligence contribute to global prosperity.
It warned that excluding Afghan women and girls from education and employment is not only an act of marginalization but a serious barrier to Afghanistan’s long-term development and stability.
The statements come amid continued international appeals to expand access to education and job opportunities for Afghan women and girls.
Latest News
Khalilzad questions whether Pakistan played a ‘double game’ in Afghanistan war
Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has questioned whether Pakistan pursued a “double game” during the war in Afghanistan, following recent remarks by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif about Islamabad’s role after the September 11 attacks.
Speaking in Pakistan’s parliament, Asif said the country had effectively “rented itself to the United States” by aligning with Washington in the U.S.-led war on terror.
Responding to the comments, Khalilzad noted that while Pakistan was receiving U.S. military and financial assistance, it was also accused of providing sanctuary to groups fighting American and allied forces in Afghanistan. He questioned whether this amounted to playing both sides of the conflict.
Khalilzad further asked whether Pakistani authorities may have received benefits or “rent” from another power in return for offering safe haven to anti-U.S. fighters, suggesting that clear answers could provide greater insight into regional policies during the Afghanistan war.
His remarks came a day after Asif said that previous wars in Afghanistan were driven by political interests rather than long-term stability.
Latest News
US Vice President praises Azerbaijan’s role in Afghanistan war
Vance noted that many Americans may not be aware that Azerbaijani forces were among the last to leave Afghanistan.
US Vice President J.D. Vance has praised Azerbaijan’s contribution during the war in Afghanistan, describing the partnership between Washington and Baku as highly significant.
Speaking during a joint meeting and press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Vance conveyed the respect of the US President to both Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He said the relationship between the two countries has been “an underestimated but very, very important partnership and friendship” for the United States.
Vance noted that many Americans may not be aware that Azerbaijani forces were among the last to leave Afghanistan.
He highlighted Azerbaijan’s supportive role in the global war on terrorism, stating that its troops fought alongside US forces in Afghanistan.
The US Vice President emphasized that Washington seeks not only to express appreciation for Azerbaijan’s past cooperation but also to turn the page and open a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries.
Karzai: Development of human society requires women’s and girls’ access to education
Four years on, UN and EU renew call for Afghan girls’ right to education
Afghanistan signs 845MW Power deal with Azizi energy; Baradar meets company Chief to advance investment plans
Historic T20 World Cup Thriller: South Africa beat Afghanistan after second Super Over
Khalilzad questions whether Pakistan played a ‘double game’ in Afghanistan war
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
Tahawol: Tajikistan’s expanding relations with Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Criticism of Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Failure of Towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Regional Problems, Opportunities, and Challenges discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations and opportunities with regional countries
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors
-
Sport4 days ago
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan says Pakistan is shifting blame for its own security failures
-
Latest News4 days ago
Traffic police receive new cars
-
International Sports3 days ago
Winter Olympics gain momentum as medal table takes shape
-
Sport2 days ago
Champions League Elite action continues as qualification race tightens
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s FM calls Oman-mediated talks with US ‘good start’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tajik foreign minister urges international community to help Afghanistan address its challenges