Connect with us

Latest News

Khalilzad says U.S. ‘significantly satisfied’ with IEA’s fight against terrorism

Published

8 hours ago

on

Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, says Washington is largely satisfied with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) efforts against terrorism, though progress in broader relations remains hindered by the issue of prisoners.

In an interview with NDTV, Khalilzad said the United States views the detention of at least two American citizens in Afghanistan as the primary obstacle to improving ties.

Khalilzad highlighted what he described as a “significant degree of satisfaction” in the U.S. assessment of the IEA’s counterterrorism commitments under the Doha Agreement. He said the IEA continue to fight Daesh, a group they have long considered an enemy. Many Daesh militants, he added, have been pushed out of Afghanistan and are now in Pakistan.

At the same time, Khalilzad said concerns remain regarding human rights and the political role of non-IEA Afghans.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Traffic accident in Badakhshan leaves 12 dead, 3 injured

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 7, 2026

By

Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the Badakhshan Provincial Police Command, said that 12 people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a traffic accident in Arghanjkhwah district of the province.

Kamgar added that the incident occurred at noon on Saturday in the Samdar area of Arghanjkhwah district.

According to him, the victims include men, women and children.

He explained that the incident happened when a Flancoach -type vehicle veered off the road due to poor road conditions and plunged into a ravine.

The injured were transferred to health centers for treatment, and the condition of some of them has been reported as critical.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 7, 2026

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has approved a plan to grant foreign investors residency permits ranging from one to ten years in exchange for investment in the country.

The decision was endorsed during a regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

According to a statement from the deputy PM’s office, a designated committee has been tasked with determining the length of residency based on the volume of investment, which will be categorized under specific criteria.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Traffic police receive new cars

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 7, 2026

By

The Ministry of Interior has announced the delivery of several new, modern cars to the General Directorate of Traffic Police, replacing the older fleet that consisted mostly of trucks.

According to a ministry statement, the new vehicles, equipped with special traffic police colors, markings, and modern equipment, are expected to play a key role in maintaining traffic order in cities and on main roads, preventing accidents, and providing faster services to the public.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!