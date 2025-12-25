Latest News
Medvedev: IEA posed less threat to Russia than western-backed groups
He added that such organisations have consistently pursued one objective: “to break apart the multiethnic people of Russia.”
Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) caused less harm to Russia than Western-backed civic organisations that, he claims, sought to undermine the country’s unity.
In an article published in the Russian journal Rodina, Medvedev wrote that while the IEA had long been designated as a terrorist organisation, its actions did not inflict the same level of damage on Russia as what he described as Western-supported institutions operating under the banner of academic or humanitarian work.
“Let us be honest: the Taliban (IEA) movement, long listed as a terrorist organisation, has caused modern Russia far less damage than all those pseudo-scientific institutions whose aim is to dismantle our country under the guise of aiding the oppressed,” Medvedev stated.
He added that such organisations have consistently pursued one objective: “to break apart the multiethnic people of Russia.”
Medvedev’s remarks come amid a shift in Russia’s official stance toward Afghanistan. In April, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended the ban on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which had previously been included on the country’s list of terrorist organisations.
Latest News
U.S. National Guard shooting suspect faces new charges, possible death penalty
The Afghan national accused of shooting two U.S. National Guard members in Washington, D.C., is facing new federal charges that could allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty, authorities said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged with transporting a firearm and a stolen weapon in interstate commerce with intent to commit a serious crime, Fox News reported on Wednesday. One Guard member, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, was killed in the November 26 attack, while Andrew Wolfe was seriously injured.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said moving the case from Superior Court to federal court allows for a careful review of whether the death penalty is warranted. She noted the impact on Beckstrom’s family and said Wolfe faces a lengthy recovery.
Lakanwal remains charged under D.C. law with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill and multiple firearms offenses. An FBI affidavit states the revolver used in the shooting was stolen from a Seattle home in May 2023 and later given to Lakanwal in Washington state, where he also purchased additional ammunition.
Investigators say Lakanwal searched locations in Washington, D.C., including the White House, shortly after buying the ammunition. The shooting occurred near the White House on November 26, according to court records.
Latest News
Omari and Iranian ambassador meet to strengthen Afghan migrant labor ties
Latest News
Pakistan’s actions target militants, not religious sites: Khawaja Asif
He rejected claims equating these operations with India’s alleged strikes on mosques and religious seminaries in Bahawalpur and Muridke, stressing that Pakistan does not target religious or civilian sites.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has dismissed comparisons between Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations along the disputed Durand Line and what he described as India’s attacks on religious sites, saying such parallels are “entirely wrong and inappropriate.”
In a statement issued Tuesday, Asif said Pakistan’s military actions are strictly aimed at verified camps belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants operating from Afghanistan. He rejected claims equating these operations with India’s alleged strikes on mosques and religious seminaries in Bahawalpur and Muridke, stressing that Pakistan does not target religious or civilian sites.
The defence minister said the international community, including the United Nations, has repeatedly expressed concern over the threat of terrorism they claim is originating from Afghanistan. He said these concerns are reinforced by continued militant infiltration and attacks inside Pakistan, which, according to him, are carried out by armed groups entering from Afghan territory.
Referring to India’s allegations surrounding the Pahalgam incident, Asif said New Delhi has failed to present credible or verifiable evidence to support its claims. He added that Pakistan had offered to cooperate with an independent and impartial investigation, an offer that India declined.
Asif further said a recent United Nations report had described India’s actions as illegal and based on unsubstantiated claims, while affirming that Pakistan’s response was justified under international law. He said Pakistan has already addressed and clarified allegations regarding India, what he termed proxy extremist elements, and their alleged supporters.
Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, the defence minister said the country remains vigilant and determined to protect its sovereignty and national security. He emphasized that Pakistan will continue its counterterrorism efforts and will challenge what he described as baseless accusations and hostile narratives at all international forums.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations, maintaining that Afghanistan does not allow any group to operate from its soil. Afghan authorities have repeatedly stated that Pakistan’s security challenges are an internal matter and should be addressed domestically.
Medvedev: IEA posed less threat to Russia than western-backed groups
U.S. National Guard shooting suspect faces new charges, possible death penalty
Russia eyes trans-Afghan railway to expand regional trade corridors
Mosque blast in northeastern Nigeria kills five, injures dozens
Dubai Capitals secure ILT20 play-off spot with win over Sharjah Warriorz
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on critiquing Trump’s immigration policy
Tahawol: Scholars slam Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion over the fate of Ukraine’s war
Tahawol: Return of 6.8 million Afghan refugees to IEA rule
Saar: Pakistan army chief’s allegations against Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bush Institute criticizes Trump administration’s Afghan immigration freeze
-
International Sports2 days ago
Ariana News to broadcast key AFC Champions League Two clash
-
Regional2 days ago
Pakistan agrees to $4 billion arms deal with Libyan National Army