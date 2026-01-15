Mujahid dispels claims of rifts within the Islamic Emirate

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, has rejected a BBC report that alleged the existence of divisions among officials of the Islamic Emirate, stating that such claims are not true.

Mujahid said in a post that there are no disagreements whatsoever within the ranks of the Islamic Emirate.

He added that all affairs within the system of the Islamic Emirate are conducted in accordance with Islamic Sharia, and that there is no room for any kind of disagreement.

According to him, statements by officials about the importance of unity and solidarity, or minor issues in which views may differ, never mean the existence of disagreement.

He emphasized that there is strong unity, obedience, and cohesion within the Islamic Emirate, and that there is no concern about any division.