Mujahid dispels claims of rifts within the Islamic Emirate

Mujahid emphasized that there is strong unity, obedience, and cohesion within the Islamic Emirate, and that there is no concern about any division.

11 minutes ago

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, has rejected a BBC report that alleged the existence of divisions among officials of the Islamic Emirate, stating that such claims are not true.

Mujahid said in a post that there are no disagreements whatsoever within the ranks of the Islamic Emirate.

He added that all affairs within the system of the Islamic Emirate are conducted in accordance with Islamic Sharia, and that there is no room for any kind of disagreement.

According to him, statements by officials about the importance of unity and solidarity, or minor issues in which views may differ, never mean the existence of disagreement.

Afghan embassy in New Delhi engages with business community

2 hours ago

January 15, 2026

The head of Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi, Noor Ahmad Noor, has met with Afghan traders residing in India to discuss their concerns and challenges.

During the meeting, members of the Afghan business community shared issues related to trade and commercial activities.

Noor assured the traders that addressing their concerns is a top priority for the embassy and emphasized that efforts will be made, in coordination with the host country, to find practical solutions.

He also reiterated the embassy’s commitment to supporting Afghan traders and facilitating economic and commercial engagement in India.

U.N. political affairs chief to visit Afghanistan to follow up on Doha process

3 hours ago

January 15, 2026

The United Nations has confirmed that Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and her staff are working on a visit to Kabul later this month.

Speaking at a press conference, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that an official announcement would be made once arrangements are finalized.

Dujarric said the visit is intended to follow up on the Doha process, which was initiated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in May 2023. He emphasized that the engagement aims to be both principled and pragmatic, with a focus on serving the interests and well-being of the Afghan people.

The plan for DiCarlo’s visit was first announced by the Afghan foreign ministry following a meeting with UNAMA officials In Kabul on Tuesday.

Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights

4 hours ago

January 15, 2026

Badruddin Haqqani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates, has met with Omar Saeed Al Mummari, Head of Security Affairs at Etihad Airways, to discuss the launch of the airline’s flights to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the planned resumption of Etihad flights to Kabul. Al Mummari shared details on the operational arrangements and expressed confidence that the flights would begin on a regular basis in the near future.

Ambassador Haqqani welcomed the development, saying that the launch of Etihad flights to Afghanistan would further strengthen bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the move would also play a significant role in boosting trade, enhancing economic cooperation, and facilitating travel between the two countries.

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, had earlier announced that it plans to commence direct flights to Kabul in December 2025, marking a significant step toward expanding air connectivity between Afghanistan and the UAE.

