Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has warned that a specific powerful circle in Pakistan might have plotted a new “conspiracy” against Afghanistan, either to serve foreign interests or to assert control over the Islamic Emirate.

Speaking in an interview released Thursday, Mujahid suggested that Pakistan’s recent attacks on Afghanistan could be linked to U.S. discussions over Bagram.

He said: “A powerful circle in the army may believe that Afghanistan should follow its wishes and policies. When Afghanistan asserted its independence, they resorted to plotting.”

Mujahid stressed that such ambitions are unrealistic: “Their dream is misguided. They will neither succeed in serving foreign powers nor dominate the independent system of the Islamic Emirate.”

Pakistani authorities often claim that attacks on their soil are orchestrated by militants from Afghanistan. In October, Pakistan carried out attacks inside Afghanistan, resulting in deadly clashes near the Durand Line.

Addressing the TTP, Mujahed described it as an internal problem of Pakistan, controlling certain areas within the country. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate does not allow Afghan territory to be used against the security of other nations.

Regarding refugees, he said that many Pashtuns fled to Afghanistan due to Pakistani military operations. The Islamic Emirate has relocated them from areas near the Durand Line to other regions, and none of them are armed.