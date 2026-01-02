Connect with us

Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has warned that a specific powerful circle in Pakistan might have plotted a new “conspiracy” against Afghanistan, either to serve foreign interests or to assert control over the Islamic Emirate.

Speaking in an interview released Thursday, Mujahid suggested that Pakistan’s recent attacks on Afghanistan could be linked to U.S. discussions over Bagram.

He said: “A powerful circle in the army may believe that Afghanistan should follow its wishes and policies. When Afghanistan asserted its independence, they resorted to plotting.”

Mujahid stressed that such ambitions are unrealistic: “Their dream is misguided. They will neither succeed in serving foreign powers nor dominate the independent system of the Islamic Emirate.”

Pakistani authorities often claim that attacks on their soil are orchestrated by militants from Afghanistan. In October, Pakistan carried out attacks inside Afghanistan, resulting in deadly clashes near the Durand Line.

Addressing the TTP, Mujahed described it as an internal problem of Pakistan, controlling certain areas within the country. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate does not allow Afghan territory to be used against the security of other nations.

Regarding refugees, he said that many Pashtuns fled to Afghanistan due to Pakistani military operations. The Islamic Emirate has relocated them from areas near the Durand Line to other regions, and none of them are armed.

Pakistan says it respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, rules out ‘regime change’

January 2, 2026

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that it has no intention of interfering in the country’s government.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, spokesperson Tahir Andarabi addressed questions about the possibility of a change in Afghanistan’s leadership. He said, “It is for the Afghan people to pick and choose whichever government they want, and we are ready to work with the present dispensation, the current Kabul regime.”

Andarabi stressed that using the term “regime change” in reference to a neighboring country is incorrect. He reiterated that Pakistan’s policy is to respect Afghanistan’s internal decisions and to maintain constructive cooperation with the government in Kabul.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours over security issues.

Andarabi said Islamabad was still waiting for written assurances from the Islamic Emirate not to use Afghan soil against Pakistan and that the closure of the trade crossings was linked to this issue.

Since the closure of the crossings, 306 Pakistani citizens, including 15 students, have returned to their country by air, he said.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants on Afghan soil. In October, Pakistan launched attacks in Afghanistan and deadly clashes between the two sides led to the closure of crossings.

The Islamic Emirate, however, rejects Pakistan’s claims, saying the root of insecurity is inside the country and Afghanistan cannot be held responsible.

A drone has crashed in Maidan Wardak

January 1, 2026

Local sources confirmed to Ariana News that early Thursday morning, a drone crashed in the mountains of Maidan Shahr, the center of Maidan Wardak province.

According to the sources, investigations into the incident is underway.

12 killed in recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding across Afghanistan

January 1, 2026

Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority has announced that 12 people have lost their lives and 11 others have been injured as a result of recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding over the past three days in 11 provinces across the country.

The affected provinces include Kapisa, Parwan, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Helmand, Badghis, Faryab, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah.

According to the authority, 274 houses were completely destroyed during this period, while another 1,558 homes sustained partial damage.

In addition, eight mosques, 209 kilometers of roads, and several shops were damaged, while around 1,200 animals perished.

