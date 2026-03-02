Needy families in Herat receive much-needed Ramadan aid from Bayat Foundation

The Bayat Foundation has distributed Ramadan food assistance to dozens of needy families in Herat province, seeking to ease the burden on households struggling with deepening economic hardship.

Foundation officials said the food parcels — containing rice, flour, and cooking oil — have been delivered to impoverished families across the province.

The packages are designed to cover at least one month of essential food needs during the holy month of Ramadan, a time when many low-income families face increased expenses.

Afghanistan continues to confront widespread poverty, high unemployment, and food insecurity, with humanitarian agencies warning that millions remain in urgent need of assistance.

In Herat, local authorities say demand for basic food support remains particularly high, especially among returnees, daily wage laborers, and families without steady income.

Speaking during the distribution process, Sayed Noor Ahmad Shah Sadat, the Bayat Foundation’s representative in Herat, said the initiative is part of the organization’s annual Ramadan campaign.

“Today, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the Bayat Foundation provided assistance to deserving families. These packages include rice, flour, and oil. The goal of this program is to support poor families and help meet their basic needs, especially during Ramadan,” he said.

Recipients described the aid as timely and essential.

Jan Mohammad, a beneficiary, said the food parcels would sustain his family for weeks. “These packages help us a lot. They cover our needs for at least a month. I hope this continues. We are poor people — we have nothing,” he said.

Humaira, another recipient, emphasized the importance of ongoing support. “The poor should always be considered. If this assistance continues, no Muslim will be forced into hardship,” she said.

Faqir Ahmad, also among those assisted, expressed gratitude, noting that the supplies would meet his family’s needs for a month.

Local officials welcomed the initiative and encouraged other organizations to expand similar efforts. Baz Mohammad Sarwari, head of the Telecom Regulatory Authority in Herat, praised the foundation’s work.

“The Bayat Foundation is distributing aid to deserving families, and this is truly commendable. We hope these efforts continue and call on other humanitarian organizations to assist the needy,” he said.

Founded by Afghan businessman and philanthropist Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, the Bayat Foundation has long been involved in humanitarian activities across Afghanistan. In addition to its annual Ramadan food drives, the organization has provided emergency relief to communities affected by natural disasters, supported healthcare initiatives, and assisted returnee migrants and other vulnerable groups.

The foundation says its Ramadan campaign is ongoing not only in Herat but also in several other provinces, aiming to reach thousands of families in need across the country.