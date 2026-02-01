Officials discuss strengthening cooperation between Kabul and Doha municipalities

At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 18 civilians were killed in a series of coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday, according to the Pakistani military.

The military said the attacks were carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), prompting security forces to launch a large-scale counter-operation across the region. Officials said the operation resulted in the deaths of 92 militants.

The separatist group, which operates under the name Baloch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the assaults.

Pakistani authorities accused India of supporting the group and alleged that New Delhi is backing militant activity in Balochistan. India has not responded to the accusations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the attackers as highly organized and claimed foreign involvement. “These were not ordinary terrorists. India is behind these attacks, and we will expose them globally,” he said.

Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad said Pakistan’s long-standing approach to security in Balochistan has been ineffective, arguing that the situation requires a fundamental change in strategy.

Responding to Pakistan’s allegations, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi “categorically rejects” what he described as baseless claims, accusing Pakistan of attempting to deflect attention from its own internal challenges.

He said Pakistan should focus on addressing long-standing grievances in the region rather than repeating what he called unfounded accusations after every violent incident. Jaiswal added that Pakistan’s record on suppression, brutality, and human rights violations is well documented.