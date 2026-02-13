Pakistan says it has not closed door on diplomacy, nor seeking war with Afghanistan

Amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islamabad on Thursday renewed its call for the Islamic Emirate to take decisive action against militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stressed that Pakistan is neither closing the door on diplomacy nor opening the door to conflict between the two neighbouring nations.

“Diplomacy continues even in wars. Diplomacy continues even during skirmishes,” he remarked, adding that Pakistan wishes peace and prosperity for “our Afghan brothers and sisters.”

Referring to a recent report by the United Nations Security Council, Andrabi said the document strongly reinforces Pakistan’s longstanding concerns regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the situation in Afghanistan.

“The report confirms Pakistan’s position that the TTP’s resurgence is linked to the post-2021 takeover by the Afghan interim government. This is an important document, and we are following up with the relevant UN bodies, Security Council members, and other international stakeholders,” he said.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly denied the presence of foreign militant groups in Afghanistan, arguing that it cannot be held responsible for Pakistan’s internal security challenges.