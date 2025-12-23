Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic

Prominent Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has strongly criticised moves to grant lifetime immunity to Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, describing such protection from judicial accountability as contrary to Islamic principles.

Speaking at a public gathering on Monday, Mufti Usmani said that Islam does not place any individual above the law, stressing that rulers, military leaders and ordinary citizens are equally accountable for their actions. He emphasised that justice and accountability form the foundation of an Islamic system, and that permanent immunity for powerful figures violates the spirit of Sharia.

The cleric warned that creating legal distinctions between state officials and the general public undermines public trust and fosters injustice within society. He urged state institutions to adhere to Islamic values when making political and military decisions, particularly those affecting governance and accountability.

Mufti Usmani’s remarks come amid growing debate in Pakistan over the role of the military in state affairs and the expanding authority granted to senior army officials. The issue has drawn heightened public and political attention in recent weeks, with critics arguing that excessive protections weaken democratic institutions and the rule of law.