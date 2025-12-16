Russia calls for broad engagement with Afghan authorities

Russia has urged the international community to adopt a comprehensive and non-politicized approach toward Afghanistan, emphasizing dialogue, regional cooperation, and practical support to stabilize the country and prevent further security deterioration.

Speaking at a recent UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s Permanent Representative, Vassily Nebenzia, said that contrary to Western predictions following the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghanistan did not collapse. He argued that despite ongoing sanctions, Afghan authorities are making efforts to address long-standing challenges and pursue regional cooperation aimed at building a self-reliant state, though he acknowledged the process would take time and require international support.

Nebenzia said Russia continues to back the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and supports initiatives such as the Doha Process, which promotes engagement with the Islamic Emirate and Afghanistan’s gradual reintegration into global affairs. He stressed that constructive dialogue with the Afghan authorities is essential and warned against what he described as pressure, ultimatums, or sanctions-driven approaches, saying these could harden positions and undermine UN efforts on the ground.

The Russian envoy said regional players, including members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), share the view that engagement is the only viable path forward.

He also called for progress on unfreezing Afghan assets and expanding development assistance, warning that failure to do so could lead to a further drawdown of the UN presence in the country.

On security, Nebenzia expressed concern about ongoing terrorist threats, particularly from Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), also known as Daesh, noting that the group continues to receive external funding and recruit foreign fighters, including individuals with combat experience from Syria and Iraq.

He also raised alarm over uncertainty surrounding weapons left behind by NATO forces and warned of the growing production of synthetic drugs, which he said is closely linked to terrorism.

Nebenzia said Russia supports dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan amid rising tensions linked to militant activity, urging both sides to expand cooperation, especially on counterterrorism.

He also highlighted the worsening socio-economic situation in Afghanistan and praised humanitarian agencies for continuing their work despite funding cuts. Russia, he said, remains engaged in providing assistance and expanding cooperation with Afghanistan in political, security, and economic fields.

The Russian envoy reiterated Moscow’s support for the rights of all Afghans and the formation of an inclusive government, calling for respect for fundamental freedoms, including access to education and employment, without discrimination.

Nebenzia concluded by urging the UN to engage with Afghanistan’s “real authorities” to help resolve the country’s challenges and support its reintegration into the international community.