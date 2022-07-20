Latest News
Russia delivers 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Russia handed over 24 tons of humanitarian assistance to officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday.
The consignment includes both food and non-food items which are intended to be provided to the victims of recent earthquakes and floods.
Russia’s deputy ambassador in Kabul, Anton Lavrov, said at the airport that Moscow wants good political and economic relations with Afghanistan.
He said that Russia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
The aid comes a day a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, injuring 40 people and damaging hundreds of homes in Paktika and Khost provinces. Nearly a month ago, over a thousand people were killed in a 5.9-earthquake in the same region.
Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, the acting minister of state for disaster management, welcomed the Russian assistance as he emphasized that the victims of recent national disasters are in need of international aid.
Latest News
UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan; IEA rejects it as ‘propaganda’
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a report on Wednesday highlighted human rights abuses since takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year.
The report summarises UNAMA’s findings with regards to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms and the situation in places of detention.
Despite an overall, significant reduction in armed violence, between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022, UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties (700 killed, 1406 wounded).
The majority of civilian casualties were attributed to targeted attacks by Daesh against ethnic and religious minority communities in places where they go to school, worship and go about their daily lives, UNAMA said.
“It is beyond time for all Afghans to be able to live in peace and rebuild their lives after 20 years of armed conflict. Our monitoring reveals that despite the improved security situation since 15 August, the people of Afghanistan, in particular women and girls, are deprived of the full enjoyment of their human rights,” said Markus Potzel, acting UN envoy to Afghanistan.
UNAMA’s report highlights specific concerns with respect to two bodies within IEA – the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and the General Directorate of Intelligence.
According to UNAMA, although the ministry’s directives are said to be recommendatory in nature, at times members of IEA have taken a harsh stance on their implementation, including carrying out physical punishments for alleged infringements of their directives.
UNAMA reported 160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arbitrary arrests and detentions and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of former ANDSF and government officials by IEA authorities.
It also reported 59 extrajudicial killings, 22 arbitrary arrests and detentions and seven incidents of torture and ill-treatment by IEA authorities of individuals accused of Daesh affiliation.
In addition, 18 extrajudicial killings, 54 instances of torture and ill-treatment and 113 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention and 23 cases of incommunicado detention of individuals accused of affiliation with self-identified “National Resistance Front” were also reported by UNAMA.
According to the report, there were human rights violations affecting 173 journalists and media workers, 163 of which were attributed to IEA authorities. Among these were 122 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, 58 instances of ill-treatment, 33 instances of threats and intimidation and 12 instances of incommunicado detention.
“The rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and freedom of opinion are not only fundamental freedoms, they are necessary for the development and progression of a nation. They allow meaningful debate to flourish, also benefiting those who govern by allowing them to better understand the issues and problems facing the population,” said Fiona Frazer, UNAMA Chief of Human Rights.
IEA however rejected the report as a “propaganda.”
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA, said extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests are not allowed.
He said if anyone commits extrajudicial killing or arbitrary detention, he will be treated as a criminal and will face Sharia law.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, also said that IEA is the only force defending the rights of the Afghan people, and it is the real representative of the Afghan people.
Latest News
Implementation of trans-Afghan railway project kicks off
Expedition work has recently begun on the territory of Afghanistan to determine the route and feasibility study of the joint project of Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan to establish the “Termez-Peshawar” railway, Uzbek news website Kun.uz reported on Tuesday.
The estimated cost of the Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar trans-Afghan railway project is $5 billion.
The railway, 600 kilometers long, will open access for the countries of Central Asia to the major seaports of Pakistan, which will contribute to the development of regional communication and trade, With the full implementation of the project, it is expected that the transportation of goods from Pakistan to Uzbekistan will take not 35, but 3-5 days, and the cost of transporting one standard cargo container can be reduced by almost three times. At the same time, it is expected that the volume of cargo transportation along this route will reach 10 million tons.
Earlier, during his visit to Pakistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted the special importance of this project.
“The Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway is our common future. When the construction of this route is completed, we will create the closest, cheapest and safest corridor connecting Pakistan to Central Asia. This railway will completely change the face of our regions,” Mirziyoyev said.
Latest News
20 injured, 600 houses damaged in 5.1- magnitude quake in Paktika and Khost
At least 20 people were injured and 600 houses were damaged in Monday’s 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Khost’s Spera and Paktika’s Giyan districts, the Ministry of State for Disaster Management said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, the ministry’s spokesman, said that fortunately there were no deaths caused by the earthquake.
“The Islamic Emirate is working on a plan based on which the construction of permanent shelters for the residents will begin soon,” said Haqqani.
Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is also the head of natural disaster management commission, on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to provide urgent assistance to quick-hit people in Khost and Paktika provinces.
On the other hand, a number of residents of Giyan district said that basic assistance should be provided for the construction of houses for the affected people.
Meanwhile, geologists said that to minimize the impact of earthquakes, serious measures should be taken and that aid should be provided to the people on time.
They, however, emphasized that there is a need to build standard houses in the earthquake affected areas.
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake came less than a month after a 5.9-magnitude killed over 1,000 people in Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province.
In addition, at least 1,455 people were injured – many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses were destroyed.
