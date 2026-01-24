World
Russia, Ukraine sit for tense talks on thorny territorial issue
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to tackle the vital issue of territory, with no sign of a compromise, as Russian airstrikes plunged Ukraine into its worst energy crisis of the nearly four-year war.
Kyiv is under mounting U.S. pressure to reach a peace deal in the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Moscow demanding Kyiv cede its entire eastern industrial area of Donbas before it stops fighting, Reuters reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the territorial dispute was a central issue for the tripartite talks, including Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. officials, which were scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
“The most important thing is that Russia should be ready to end this war, which it started,” Zelenskiy said in a statement on the Telegram app, adding he was in regular contact with the Ukrainian negotiators, but it was too early to draw conclusions from Friday’s talks.
“We’ll see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the outcome will be.”
Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council and the head of its delegation, said in a statement the talks had discussed parameters for ending the war and the “further logic of the negotiation process.”
The negotiations come a day after Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Zelenskiy said on Friday that a deal on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine was ready, and that he was only waiting on Trump for a specific date and place to sign it.
Ukraine has sought robust security guarantees from Western allies in the event of a peace deal to prevent Russia, which has shown little interest in ending the war, from invading again.
RUSSIA STEPS UP ATTACKS ON POWER INFRASTRUCTURE
The tripartite talks, brokered by the U.S., are unfolding against a backdrop of intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system that have cut power and heating to major cities such as Kyiv, as temperatures dip well below freezing.
The head of Ukraine’s top private power producer, Maxim Timchenko, told Reuters on Friday the situation was nearing a “humanitarian catastrophe” and that Ukraine needs a ceasefire that halts attacks on energy infrastructure.
Kyiv’s energy minister said on Thursday that Ukraine’s power grid had endured its most difficult day since a widespread blackout in November 2022, when Russia began bombing energy infrastructure.
Russia says it wants a diplomatic solution but will keep working to achieve its goals by military means as long as a negotiated solution remains elusive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine surrender the 20% it still holds of the Donetsk region of the Donbas – about 5,000 sq km (1,900 sq miles) – has proven a major stumbling block to a breakthrough deal.
Zelenskiy refuses to give up land that Russia has not been able to capture in four years of grinding, attritional warfare. Polls show little appetite among Ukrainians for territorial concessions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia’s insistence on Ukraine yielding all of Donbas was “a very important condition.”
A source close to the Kremlin told Reuters that Moscow considers an “Anchorage formula” – which Russia says was agreed between Trump and Putin at a summit in Alaska last August – would hand Russia control of all of Donbas and freeze the front lines elsewhere in Ukraine’s east and south.
Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow said in 2022 it was annexing after referendums rejected by Kyiv and Western nations as bogus. Most countries recognise Donetsk as part of Ukraine.
MOSCOW WANTS USE OF FROZEN ASSETS
Russia has also floated the idea of using the bulk of nearly $5 billion of Russian assets frozen in the United States to fund a recovery of Russian-occupied territory inside Ukraine. Ukraine, backed by European allies, demands that Russia pay it reparations.
Asked about Russia’s idea, Zelenskiy dismissed it as “nonsense.”
Zelenskiy said on Thursday in Davos that the Abu Dhabi talks would be the first trilateral meetings involving Ukrainian and Russian envoys and U.S. mediators since the war began.
Last year, Russian and Ukrainian delegations had their first face-to-face meeting since 2022 when they met in Istanbul. A top Ukrainian military intelligence officer also had talks with U.S. and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi in November.
Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ takes shape amid global debate
Some European governments and humanitarian organisations have questioned the board’s mandate, warning it could undermine the role of the UN and other established multilateral frameworks.
Fresh details have emerged around US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” an initiative he says is aimed at advancing conflict resolution and post-war reconstruction in some of the world’s most volatile regions, including Gaza, even as the plan continues to draw mixed reactions internationally.
The initiative, first unveiled earlier this month, was formally outlined on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where Trump described the board as a new mechanism to support ceasefires, oversee peace arrangements and encourage economic recovery in conflict-affected areas.
While full operational details have yet to be released, the White House says the body is intended to work alongside existing international institutions rather than replace them.
According to US officials, several countries — including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates — have agreed to participate or expressed interest in joining the board. Supporters argue the initiative could provide an additional diplomatic platform at a time when traditional peace processes have stalled.
However, the proposal has faced skepticism from parts of the international community. Some European governments and humanitarian organisations have questioned the board’s mandate, warning that it could duplicate or undermine the role of the United Nations and other established multilateral frameworks. Others have raised concerns over transparency, funding mechanisms and the lack of clarity on how decisions would be enforced.
From Gaza to global ambitions
The Board of Peace grew out of Trump’s broader Gaza peace proposal, which followed months of devastating conflict that left tens of thousands dead and large parts of the enclave in ruins. The original concept focused on monitoring a ceasefire, coordinating reconstruction and encouraging regional cooperation.
In recent statements, however, Trump has hinted at expanding the board’s scope beyond Gaza, suggesting it could eventually engage with other long-running conflicts. This has further fueled debate over whether the initiative represents a genuine multilateral effort or a US-led political project with limited buy-in.
Human rights groups have also urged caution, stressing that any peace mechanism must prioritise civilian protection, accountability and international law.
Despite the criticism, the White House has defended the initiative, arguing that the scale of current global crises requires new approaches and broader coalitions. Officials say further announcements on the board’s structure, leadership and funding are expected in the coming weeks.
Whether Trump’s Board of Peace can gain lasting international legitimacy — or deliver tangible outcomes on the ground — remains to be seen, as governments weigh its promises against existing diplomatic pathways.
Trump backs down on Greenland tariffs, says framework for deal reached
European diplomats said Trump’s softened tone had helped defuse immediate tensions, though significant differences remain over his earlier demands for U.S. “ownership” of Greenland
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back threats to impose tariffs as leverage over Greenland, ruled out the use of force, and said a framework had been reached for a deal on the strategically important Danish territory, easing tensions that had alarmed U.S. allies.
Speaking in Davos after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said Western allies could reach a long-term agreement covering Arctic security, missile defense and access to critical minerals, while countering growing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
“It’s a deal that everybody’s very happy with,” Trump told reporters. “It’s a long-term deal. It puts everyone in a really good position, especially on security and minerals.”
Trump added that the agreement would be permanent, calling it “a deal that’s forever.”
The remarks marked a sharp shift from weeks of rhetoric that rattled NATO partners and raised fears of a broader trade conflict. Over the weekend, Trump had threatened escalating tariffs on exports from eight European countries, moves that had unsettled financial markets and transatlantic relations.
Rutte later said Greenland’s sovereignty was not discussed in his talks with Trump, underscoring that the U.S. president’s focus was on Arctic security rather than territorial ownership.
“He is very much focused on what we need to do to protect the Arctic region, where Russia and China are increasingly active,” Rutte said in an interview with Fox News.
European diplomats said Trump’s softened tone had helped defuse immediate tensions, though significant differences remain over his earlier demands for U.S. “ownership” of Greenland—an idea firmly rejected by Greenlandic leaders and Denmark.
A NATO spokesperson said negotiations between Denmark, Greenland and the United States would continue, aimed at preventing Russia or China from gaining an economic or military foothold on the island. No timeline was provided. Trump said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff would lead further talks.
Denmark welcomed the de-escalation but emphasized the need to respect sovereignty. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said any resolution must uphold Denmark’s territorial integrity and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told the World Economic Forum that he would not use force to pursue his aims, acknowledging that markets had reacted negatively to his recent threats. U.S. equities rallied following his remarks, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day gain in two months.
Sources have previously told Reuters that Trump’s push on Greenland reflects a desire to secure a lasting legacy by expanding U.S. strategic influence in the Arctic, a region increasingly central to global security and competition.
Canada models hypothetical response to US attack amid rising tensions
This comes as world leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where concerns about the erosion of the rules-based international order and rising unilateralism by major powers have dominated discussions.
Canada has quietly developed a military response model for a hypothetical attack by the United States, marking the first time in more than a century that Ottawa has formally examined a potential conflict with its closest ally, according to a report by The Globe and Mail.
Federal officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the planning exercise does not reflect an expectation of war but rather a worst-case contingency scenario amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. A U.S. military attack on Canada is considered highly unlikely, they stressed.
According to the report, Canada’s armed forces would be unable to withstand a full-scale U.S. assault using conventional means.
As a result, the scenario envisions a shift toward unconventional resistance, including small, mobile cells of military personnel and civilians employing ambush tactics, drone operations, and sabotage.
Officials said Canada could be overwhelmed at key military locations within two days to a week, prompting a strategy designed to delay and disrupt occupying forces rather than defeat them outright.
The report emerged hours after U.S. President Donald Trump shared a provocative image on social media depicting the American flag covering Canada and Greenland, a post that drew criticism and concern in diplomatic circles.
Canada would also expect assistance from NATO allies, particularly nuclear-armed members such as Britain and France, in the event of any invasion, the officials said.
Canada and the United States are both NATO members and long-standing defence partners through NORAD.
Retired Major-General David Fraser, who previously commanded Canadian forces in Afghanistan, told the newspaper that an attack on Canada would likely trigger a strong international response.
“If you come after Canada, you are going to have the world coming after you,” Fraser said, adding that allied naval and air forces could be deployed to reinforce Canadian sovereignty.
The revelations come as world leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where concerns about the erosion of the rules-based international order and rising unilateralism by major powers have dominated discussions.
Canadian officials at Davos have emphasized the importance of sovereignty, alliance solidarity, and collective security, particularly in light of tensions involving Greenland and Arctic security.
Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, has previously called for the creation of a 400,000-strong reserve volunteer force, underscoring broader efforts to strengthen national defence preparedness.
While officials insist the scenario is theoretical, the planning reflects Ottawa’s growing focus on resilience and preparedness in an increasingly unpredictable global security environment.
