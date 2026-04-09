Saar: Fragile ceasefire in the Middle East reviewed

The Ariana Snooker Championship has been confirmed for the next five seasons following the signing of a new production and broadcast agreement between Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation, marking a major boost for the sport’s growing popularity in Afghanistan.

Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN. The tournament will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, in Kabul, with matches to be broadcast daily from 12:00 to 18:00.

The 10-day competition will follow a structured format beginning with group-stage matches before progressing to knockout rounds, semifinals and the final.

This year’s tournament will once again feature the fast-paced 6-ball snooker format, with approximately 60 male players from across the country expected to compete.

The announcement builds on the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, which was widely viewed on Ariana Television Network platforms and helped spark renewed interest in snooker among Afghan audiences. Viewership figures and fan engagement were notably strong, with many young players emerging as new talents on the national stage.

In recent coverage, Ariana News reported growing enthusiasm for cue sports across Afghanistan, with local clubs seeing increased participation and a new generation of players stepping into competitive play. The championship has quickly become one of the country’s most anticipated sporting events, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills on national television.

Organizers say the multi-season agreement will ensure continuity and allow for further development of the tournament, including improved production quality and broader outreach to audiences nationwide.

The competition will bring together players from a wide range of age groups, from teenagers to experienced adults, reflecting the expanding appeal of the sport. The tournament meanwhile is expected to play a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s domestic snooker scene and inspiring future participation.