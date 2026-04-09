Saar: Fragile ceasefire in the Middle East reviewed

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Sport
ATN seals Ariana Snooker Championship deal for five seasons
Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN.
The Ariana Snooker Championship has been confirmed for the next five seasons following the signing of a new production and broadcast agreement between Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) and Afghanistan Billiards and Snooker Federation, marking a major boost for the sport’s growing popularity in Afghanistan.
Thursday’s agreement comes just one month away from the start of the second season of the tournament, which will be produced and broadcast by ATN. The tournament will run from May 11 to May 22, 2026, in Kabul, with matches to be broadcast daily from 12:00 to 18:00.
The 10-day competition will follow a structured format beginning with group-stage matches before progressing to knockout rounds, semifinals and the final.
This year’s tournament will once again feature the fast-paced 6-ball snooker format, with approximately 60 male players from across the country expected to compete.
The announcement builds on the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, which was widely viewed on Ariana Television Network platforms and helped spark renewed interest in snooker among Afghan audiences. Viewership figures and fan engagement were notably strong, with many young players emerging as new talents on the national stage.
In recent coverage, Ariana News reported growing enthusiasm for cue sports across Afghanistan, with local clubs seeing increased participation and a new generation of players stepping into competitive play. The championship has quickly become one of the country’s most anticipated sporting events, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills on national television.
Organizers say the multi-season agreement will ensure continuity and allow for further development of the tournament, including improved production quality and broader outreach to audiences nationwide.
The competition will bring together players from a wide range of age groups, from teenagers to experienced adults, reflecting the expanding appeal of the sport. The tournament meanwhile is expected to play a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s domestic snooker scene and inspiring future participation.
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International Sports
FIFA appoints record number of match officials for 2026 World Cup
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations.
FIFA has announced the full list of match officials for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming what will be the largest refereeing team in the tournament’s history.
A total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials have been selected from across all six confederations and 50 member associations, following a rigorous evaluation process that spanned more than three years.
The selection was based on FIFA’s “quality first” principle, with officials assessed on their consistency and performances in domestic leagues, international competitions and previous FIFA tournaments.
Pierluigi Collina said the chosen officials represent the highest standard in global football officiating. He noted that candidates were closely monitored over several years, taking part in seminars and major tournaments while undergoing regular performance reviews.
“This will be the biggest World Cup in history,” Collina said, referring to the expanded 48-team format and 104 matches set to be played across three host countries. He added that the officiating team has grown significantly compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, reflecting the increased scale of the competition.
Collina also highlighted the continued inclusion of women referees, with six female match officials selected, building on progress made during the previous World Cup.
Officials will undergo final preparations at a training camp in Miami starting on May 31, where they will receive support from fitness coaches, medical staff and match analysts to ensure they are in peak physical and mental condition ahead of the tournament.
Massimo Busacca said preparations began immediately after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, with a structured programme of workshops, monitoring and technical development designed to maintain the highest standards.
During the tournament, referees will continue daily training sessions, supported by detailed match analysis and on-field simulations involving local players.
Technology is also set to play a central role, with FIFA confirming the use of goal-line technology, an enhanced version of semi-automated offside systems and connected ball technology.
In a first for the World Cup, fans will also be able to view matches from the referee’s perspective using newly introduced body cameras, enhanced by artificial intelligence to improve video quality.
Following the Miami training camp, video match officials will relocate to Dallas, home of the International Broadcast Centre, while referees and assistant referees will remain in Miami for the duration of the tournament.
FIFA said additional measures aimed at increasing match tempo and reducing time-wasting—approved earlier this year by the International Football Association Board—will also be implemented.
With preparations now entering the final phase, FIFA says it is confident that “Team One” will be ready to meet the demands of what is expected to be a historic and groundbreaking World Cup.
Click here for full list of appointed match officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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