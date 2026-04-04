Save the Children: Nearly one Afghan child killed or injured daily by explosive remnants

In a significant step towards regional cooperation, Afghanistan hosted the first-ever Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue on Sunday. The high-level event took place in Kabul, bringing together key representatives from five Central Asian nations—Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. The dialogue, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, aims to establish a multilateral political mechanism to foster diplomatic coordination, enhance economic cooperation, and promote connectivity across the region.

Key Themes of the Dialogue

The meeting, which marked an important milestone in regional diplomacy, was inaugurated by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. In his address, he expressed his satisfaction at hosting such a crucial gathering, emphasizing the platform’s role in advancing mutual trust, stability, and regional collaboration.

“The dialogue aims to enhance political dialogue, promote economic integration, and strengthen diplomatic coordination between Afghanistan and Central Asia,” said Muttaqi. “It will also focus on exploring opportunities for cooperation in key areas such as trade, transit, and regional connectivity.”

Historical Ties and Shared Challenges

Muttaqi took the opportunity to highlight the deep historical, cultural, and geographical bonds between Afghanistan and the Central Asian nations. He referenced the region’s rich intellectual and cultural history, pointing to influential figures such as Imam Abu Hanifa, Imam Bukhari, and other notable scholars and thinkers from the region who have contributed to a shared heritage.

He underscored that the current narrative between Afghanistan and Central Asia is one of opportunity and cooperation, rather than confrontation. “Our collective aim is to address regional challenges in a coordinated manner to achieve prosperity, stability, and development,” he said.

Regional Context and Afghanistan’s Role

The foreign minister also highlighted Afghanistan’s role in a rapidly changing global context, where geopolitical shifts and regional challenges are reshaping the international landscape. He stressed the need for Afghanistan and Central Asia to navigate these challenges together, particularly in relation to the ongoing security dynamics in West Asia.

On the issue of Pakistan, Muttaqi reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to resolving bilateral issues through dialogue and diplomacy, while safeguarding its sovereignty. “Afghanistan seeks peaceful resolutions based on mutual respect and dialogue, but we also retain the right to protect our territorial integrity,” he added.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Policy and Achievements

Outlining the key principles of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, Muttaqi emphasized the importance of balance, economic cooperation, and good neighborly relations. He noted that Afghanistan’s foreign policy framework has been centered on strengthening ties with its neighbors, particularly Central Asia, to foster regional stability and development.

Among Afghanistan’s notable achievements in recent years, he pointed to the establishment of a stable Islamic governance system, the elimination of widespread corruption, and the near-complete eradication of narcotics cultivation. He also highlighted the country’s economic policy, which aims to attract foreign investment and foster economic growth, particularly through trade with Central Asia.

Economic and Trade Cooperation

The dialogue also served as a platform to discuss economic cooperation, with Muttaqi sharing promising trade figures. In 2025, Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia reached approximately $2.7 billion, marking a significant growth compared to previous years. The goal, he said, is to expand trade volume to $10 billion within the next 3-4 years.

Afghanistan’s strategic position, linking Central Asia to South and West Asia, positions it as a vital hub for regional trade. Key projects that were discussed included:

TAPI Gas Pipeline: Significant progress on the Herat–Turkmenistan border, with 120 km of pipeline ready for construction.

CASA-1000 Energy Project: Advancing energy transmission between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Lapis Lazuli Trade Route and Six-Nation Corridor: Prioritizing regional connectivity for enhanced trade.

Security and Border Cooperation

Another critical area of discussion was security and border cooperation. Afghanistan shares over 2,300 kilometers of borders with Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. The dialogue included discussions on joint security efforts, particularly in tackling cross-border threats such as drug trafficking, illegal migration, and extremism. The Afghan security forces’ efforts in maintaining stable borders were also highlighted as a key factor in ensuring regional security.

Proposals for Strengthening Regional Integration

Muttaqi proposed several measures to further strengthen regional cooperation:

1. Institutionalizing the Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to meet regularly.

2. Organizing expert conferences to develop actionable cooperation roadmaps.

3. Creating a joint security framework to address shared regional challenges.

4. Coordinating efforts to combat climate change and address environmental concerns.

5. Expanding regional participation in initiatives like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Green Central Asia.

Conclusion: A New Era of Cooperation

In his closing remarks, Muttaqi expressed his gratitude to all participating nations for their support and commitment to the dialogue. He reaffirmed Afghanistan’s pragmatic and cooperative approach to regional engagement, calling the dialogue a historic step towards building a stable, prosperous, and interconnected region.

This inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue signals the beginning of a new chapter in regional cooperation, focused on shared economic growth, security, and sustainable development. With continued dialogue and collaboration, the nations of Central Asia and Afghanistan are set to chart a path towards a more integrated and prosperous future.