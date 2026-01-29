Seven family members killed in house roof collapse in Nangarhar

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has launched a $100 million initiative to strengthen food and nutrition security and restore agricultural livelihoods across Afghanistan.

FAO said the two-year program will support more than one million vulnerable people, including returnees from Pakistan and Iran, host communities, and families affected by recent earthquakes and floods.

Over 151,000 rural households will benefit through support for crop production, livestock protection, and livelihood recovery.

Agriculture remains central to Afghanistan’s rural economy but faces persistent challenges such as low productivity, damaged irrigation systems, limited access to quality inputs, and climate shocks.

FAO estimates that in 2026, 17.4 million people will face acute food insecurity, with 4.7 million in emergency conditions, as drought and anticipated La Niña impacts worsen conditions.

The initiative will focus on climate-smart, people-centered approaches, with special attention to women-headed households and the most vulnerable provinces.

The program builds on the long-standing FAO-ADB partnership. Since 2022, ADB has provided about $265 million in grants through FAO, reaching 5.6 million people across the country.

FAO said the initiative aims to link immediate food assistance with longer-term resilience to help Afghan families withstand future crises.