Tawsia
Tawsia: Trade agreement between Afghanistan-Uzbekistan
Tawsia
Tawsia: Impact of regional crisis on Afghan projects discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Calls for implementing development and infrastructure projects
Tawsia
Tawsia: IEA’s residency plan for foreign investors discussed
Regional2 hours ago
RGC navy commander claims attacks on three US military bases
Latest News4 hours ago
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
Latest News5 hours ago
UN Security Council to vote on extension of UNAMA mission in Afghanistan
Science & Technology7 hours ago
Trump administration set to receive $10 billion fee for brokering TikTok deal, WSJ reports
Latest News8 hours ago
Escalating clashes displace over 115,000 civilians in eastern Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News4 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Interviews10 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Stephen Rodriguez, UN Development Programme Representative in Afghanistan
Tawsia10 hours ago
Tawsia: Trade agreement between Afghanistan-Uzbekistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on intensification of attacks in Middle East
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Regional impacts of Middle East crisis reviewed
Trending
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Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka postponed
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Latest News1 day ago
Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
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Latest News4 days ago
Russia, China and UK urge Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue
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Latest News4 days ago
Trump envoy warns Afghanistan could face fate similar to Iran or Venezuela over detained Americans
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Latest News4 days ago
Reports about closure of IEA’s Doha office denied
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Latest News1 day ago
IEA condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes in several Afghan provinces
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Regional4 days ago
Iran says oil blockade will continue until attacks end, Trump threatens to hit harder
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Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan ratifies preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan