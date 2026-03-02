Latest News
Three children killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kunar province
Local officials in Afghanistan’s Kunar province have reported that an airstrike conducted by Pakistani forces in Khas Kunar district resulted in the death of three children.
The attack, which struck a return refugee camp in the Hajratabad area, also left another two children injured.
Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Khas Kunar police command, confirmed the civilian toll, emphasizing the vulnerability of displaced families in the region.
Zahidullah Fateh, the district governor of Khas Kunar, stated that the airstrike occurred around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.
Afghan authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over attacks by Pakistani forces, warning that civilian areas are increasingly being targeted. Officials note that such operations appear to reflect a shift by Pakistani forces away from direct military engagements toward strikes that disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, including returnees and displaced families.
Human rights observers have condemned the incident, calling for an immediate investigation and urging both sides to respect the protection of civilians under international law.
This latest strike comes amid ongoing tensions along the disputed Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where clashes and shelling have become increasingly frequent in recent months.
Karzai and Abdullah extend condolences on Khamenei’s death
On his X account, Karzai expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the Iranian government and people.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former head of the High Council for Peace Dr. Abdullah Abdullah have expressed sorrow over the reported killing of Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The United States and Israel reportedly carried out joint attacks on several Iranian cities on Saturday.
Reports indicate that the attacks resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and other high-ranking officials.
On his X account, Karzai expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the Iranian government and people.
He wrote: “I appreciate the continued support of the people of Afghanistan for him (Khamenei) and express my solidarity with the noble people of Iran. I pray for paradise for the martyrs and wish peace, security, and prosperity for our friend and brother country, Iran.”
Abdullah, on his Facebook page, said: “With great sorrow, the martyrdom of Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, some of his family members and associates, and the recent martyrs has caused us deep grief.”
He prayed to Allah for patience, endurance, and great reward for the victims’ families and the Iranian people.
Khalilzad says Pakistan’s leadership misjudges Afghanistan, urges diplomacy
Khalilzad stated: “Pakistan’s demands from Afghanistan are so unreasonable that even the government of Pakistan is embarrassed to articulate them.”
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has criticised Pakistan’s military leadership, saying it fundamentally misreads Afghanistan and wrongly assumes it can force Kabul to accept its demands through military pressure.
Khalilzad stated: “Pakistan’s demands from Afghanistan are so unreasonable that even the government of Pakistan is embarrassed to articulate them.”
His remarks come amid renewed tensions following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory, which Kabul has condemned as violations of its sovereignty.
Khalilzad, who served as Washington’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation and played a central role in negotiations leading to the 2020 Doha agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, argued that the current trajectory risks deepening instability in both countries.
He maintained that coercion would not produce lasting security outcomes.
According to Khalilzad, regional security threats are mutual and require coordinated responses rather than unilateral action.
Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated in recent months over accusations that armed groups operate from each other’s territory. Pakistan has repeatedly blamed Afghan-based militants for attacks inside its boundaries, while Afghan authorities have accused Pakistan of breaching international norms through strikes.
Khalilzad said diplomacy remains the most viable path forward. He noted that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has expressed readiness to reach a bilateral understanding that would prevent either country’s territory from being used against the other.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to reach an agreement with Pakistan to prevent the use of each country’s territory against the other,” he said.
Concluding his remarks, Khalilzad described Pakistan as responsible for the latest escalation and urged both sides to return to dialogue, stressing that sustained diplomatic engagement — rather than force — offers the best chance of reducing tensions and promoting regional stability.
Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
The ministry said preliminary assessments indicate the operations caused significant damage to the intended targets.
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that its Air Force conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations on Sunday against several key Pakistani military targets.
According to a statement from the ministry, the strikes targeted Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as other major military facilities and command centers.
The ministry said preliminary assessments indicate the operations caused significant damage to the intended targets.
“These operations were carried out in response to the recent aerial incursions by the Pakistani military, which struck Kabul, Bagram, and several other regions,” the statement read.
The Ministry of National Defense further emphasized that any further violations of Afghan airspace or acts of aggression by hostile Pakistani elements will be met with a swift, decisive, and proportionate response.
