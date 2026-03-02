Three children killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kunar province

Local officials in Afghanistan’s Kunar province have reported that an airstrike conducted by Pakistani forces in Khas Kunar district resulted in the death of three children.

The attack, which struck a return refugee camp in the Hajratabad area, also left another two children injured.

Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Khas Kunar police command, confirmed the civilian toll, emphasizing the vulnerability of displaced families in the region.

Zahidullah Fateh, the district governor of Khas Kunar, stated that the airstrike occurred around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Afghan authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over attacks by Pakistani forces, warning that civilian areas are increasingly being targeted. Officials note that such operations appear to reflect a shift by Pakistani forces away from direct military engagements toward strikes that disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, including returnees and displaced families.

Human rights observers have condemned the incident, calling for an immediate investigation and urging both sides to respect the protection of civilians under international law.

This latest strike comes amid ongoing tensions along the disputed Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where clashes and shelling have become increasingly frequent in recent months.