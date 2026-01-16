More than 5.2 million Afghans have returned home from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan since the beginning of 2025, placing unprecedented strain on an already fragile humanitarian situation, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a new report.

According to IFRC, the massive wave of returnees and deportees between January and the end of November 2025 represents one of the largest population movements in Afghanistan’s recent history. Of the total, over 3.6 million Afghans returned from Iran alone, including at least 1.2 million who were forcibly deported.

The report noted that the bulk of returns began after April 1, reflecting intensified policy enforcement in host countries. Despite the onset of winter—traditionally a period of reduced movement—return numbers have remained high, particularly from Iran, indicating that protection concerns and policy pressures are outweighing seasonal constraints.

Returns from Pakistan

Citing data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), IFRC said that between January 1 and November 30, 2025, an estimated 804,830 Afghans returned from Pakistan, with around 116,100—about 14 percent—deported.

Pakistan launched the second phase of its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in April 2025, targeting undocumented Afghans and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards. In July, the plan was expanded to include Proof of Registration card holders, and the end of the grace period on August 31 further heightened fear and uncertainty among Afghan communities.

According to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), the highest daily influx of returnees from Pakistan was recorded in November. Most crossed through the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar and Spin Boldak in Kandahar, with smaller numbers entering through Angur Ada in Paktika and unofficial routes in Helmand.

Sustained Returns from Iran IFRC reported that returns from Iran remained substantial throughout 2025, accounting for nearly 65 percent of all returnees recorded during the year. More than 1.8 million Afghans returned from Iran, arriving mainly through key border points such as Islam Qala and Milak–Zaranj.

The peak of returns occurred mid-year, driven by the expiry of temporary residency arrangements and intensified enforcement measures. Many returnees arrived with limited belongings, placing immediate pressure on reception facilities and essential services in border provinces.

Although daily crossings declined after the mid-year peak, IFRC said returns continued at scale through late 2025, compounding Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs.

Concerns in Tajikistan

The report also raised alarm over the situation in Tajikistan, where borders remain open only to Afghans holding valid passports and visas. At the same time, IFRC noted that arbitrary deportations—including of recognized refugees and asylum-seekers—have been reported, fueling anxiety and distress within Afghan communities.

IFRC warned that the surge in returns has placed severe pressure on host communities inside Afghanistan, many of which are struggling with poverty, limited shelter, food insecurity, and inadequate access to healthcare and protection services.

The organization urged sustained international support to address the growing humanitarian emergency and to ensure safe, dignified, and voluntary returns for Afghan migrants.

In December 2025, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that 2.8 million Afghan migrants and citizens returned during the year. Their repatriation was efficiently managed, with essential services provided and residential settlements being distributed to support returnees.

These achievements underscore the IEA’s efforts to advance diplomacy, strengthen security, manage natural resources, support vulnerable communities, and facilitate the safe return of Afghan migrants.