Trump backs down on Greenland tariffs, says framework for deal reached
European diplomats said Trump’s softened tone had helped defuse immediate tensions, though significant differences remain over his earlier demands for U.S. “ownership” of Greenland
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back threats to impose tariffs as leverage over Greenland, ruled out the use of force, and said a framework had been reached for a deal on the strategically important Danish territory, easing tensions that had alarmed U.S. allies.
Speaking in Davos after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said Western allies could reach a long-term agreement covering Arctic security, missile defense and access to critical minerals, while countering growing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
“It’s a deal that everybody’s very happy with,” Trump told reporters. “It’s a long-term deal. It puts everyone in a really good position, especially on security and minerals.”
Trump added that the agreement would be permanent, calling it “a deal that’s forever.”
The remarks marked a sharp shift from weeks of rhetoric that rattled NATO partners and raised fears of a broader trade conflict. Over the weekend, Trump had threatened escalating tariffs on exports from eight European countries, moves that had unsettled financial markets and transatlantic relations.
Rutte later said Greenland’s sovereignty was not discussed in his talks with Trump, underscoring that the U.S. president’s focus was on Arctic security rather than territorial ownership.
“He is very much focused on what we need to do to protect the Arctic region, where Russia and China are increasingly active,” Rutte said in an interview with Fox News.
European diplomats said Trump’s softened tone had helped defuse immediate tensions, though significant differences remain over his earlier demands for U.S. “ownership” of Greenland—an idea firmly rejected by Greenlandic leaders and Denmark.
A NATO spokesperson said negotiations between Denmark, Greenland and the United States would continue, aimed at preventing Russia or China from gaining an economic or military foothold on the island. No timeline was provided. Trump said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff would lead further talks.
Denmark welcomed the de-escalation but emphasized the need to respect sovereignty. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said any resolution must uphold Denmark’s territorial integrity and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told the World Economic Forum that he would not use force to pursue his aims, acknowledging that markets had reacted negatively to his recent threats. U.S. equities rallied following his remarks, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day gain in two months.
Sources have previously told Reuters that Trump’s push on Greenland reflects a desire to secure a lasting legacy by expanding U.S. strategic influence in the Arctic, a region increasingly central to global security and competition.
Canada models hypothetical response to US attack amid rising tensions
This comes as world leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where concerns about the erosion of the rules-based international order and rising unilateralism by major powers have dominated discussions.
Canada has quietly developed a military response model for a hypothetical attack by the United States, marking the first time in more than a century that Ottawa has formally examined a potential conflict with its closest ally, according to a report by The Globe and Mail.
Federal officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the planning exercise does not reflect an expectation of war but rather a worst-case contingency scenario amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. A U.S. military attack on Canada is considered highly unlikely, they stressed.
According to the report, Canada’s armed forces would be unable to withstand a full-scale U.S. assault using conventional means.
As a result, the scenario envisions a shift toward unconventional resistance, including small, mobile cells of military personnel and civilians employing ambush tactics, drone operations, and sabotage.
Officials said Canada could be overwhelmed at key military locations within two days to a week, prompting a strategy designed to delay and disrupt occupying forces rather than defeat them outright.
The report emerged hours after U.S. President Donald Trump shared a provocative image on social media depicting the American flag covering Canada and Greenland, a post that drew criticism and concern in diplomatic circles.
Canada would also expect assistance from NATO allies, particularly nuclear-armed members such as Britain and France, in the event of any invasion, the officials said.
Canada and the United States are both NATO members and long-standing defence partners through NORAD.
Retired Major-General David Fraser, who previously commanded Canadian forces in Afghanistan, told the newspaper that an attack on Canada would likely trigger a strong international response.
“If you come after Canada, you are going to have the world coming after you,” Fraser said, adding that allied naval and air forces could be deployed to reinforce Canadian sovereignty.
The revelations come as world leaders gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where concerns about the erosion of the rules-based international order and rising unilateralism by major powers have dominated discussions.
Canadian officials at Davos have emphasized the importance of sovereignty, alliance solidarity, and collective security, particularly in light of tensions involving Greenland and Arctic security.
Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, has previously called for the creation of a 400,000-strong reserve volunteer force, underscoring broader efforts to strengthen national defence preparedness.
While officials insist the scenario is theoretical, the planning reflects Ottawa’s growing focus on resilience and preparedness in an increasingly unpredictable global security environment.
Trump links Greenland push to Nobel snub as EU readies response
Donald Trump said he no longer felt obliged to think “purely of peace” after the 2025 Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado rather than to him.
U.S. President Donald Trump has linked his renewed push to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, as tensions with Europe mount and the European Union prepares possible retaliatory trade measures.
In comments reported by Reuters, Trump said he no longer felt obliged to think “purely of peace” after the Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado rather than to him. The remarks came amid growing controversy over his insistence that the United States should gain “complete and total control” of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Trump declined to say whether he would use force to seize the Arctic island but reiterated threats to impose tariffs on several European countries if no agreement is reached. He has accused Denmark of being unable to protect Greenland from Russia or China, a claim rejected by Copenhagen and other European leaders.
The dispute has strained relations within NATO and raised fears of a renewed transatlantic trade war.
EU officials say Brussels is considering countermeasures, including tariffs on up to 93 billion euros ($108 billion) worth of U.S. imports, should Washington move ahead with its plans. EU leaders are expected to discuss their options at an emergency summit this week.
Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Greenland’s future must be decided by its own people, stressing that “you don’t trade people.”
Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen echoed that stance, saying the territory would not be pressured and would stand by dialogue and international law.
The row has unsettled European markets and industry, with investors wary of a repeat of the volatility seen during previous trade disputes. Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where several European leaders have indicated they will seek talks in an effort to defuse tensions.
Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, police sources say 21 people killed
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cleared his schedule for Monday to address the tragedy, while the King and Queen were following the developments with concern, a spokesperson said.
A high-speed train derailed and smashed into another oncoming train in southern Spain on Sunday, pushing the second train off the tracks and down an embankment in a collision that police sources confirmed to Reuters had killed at least 21 people.
The accident happened near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km (223 miles) south of the capital Madrid.
Of the 75 people hospitalised, 15 are in serious condition, the chief of Andalucia’s regional government, Juanma Moreno, told reporters early on Monday.
He said the death toll would likely be more than 20 and warned the number may rise by daylight.
“The forcefulness of the accident has been very strong … we will likely find (more) corpses,” Moreno said, adding that heavy machinery would need to be used to remove the trains’ wrecked metal pieces and try to locate any new victims.
El Pais newspaper reported that the 27-year-old driver of the Madrid-to-Huelva train, the one that was struck, was among the dead.
There were around 400 passengers on the two trains, most of them Spaniards travelling back to and from Madrid after the weekend. It was unclear how many tourists could be onboard as January is not holiday season in Spain, read the report.
“There are many injured. I am still trembling,” Maria San José, 33, a passenger on the Malaga-to-Madrid high-speed train that first derailed, told El Pais.
A passenger on the second train, who was not identified, told public broadcaster TVE: “There were people screaming, their bags fell from the shelves. I was travelling to Huelva in the fourth carriage, the last, luckily.”
The second train, heading to Huelva and operated by state-funded Renfe, was travelling at around 200 km per hour (124 miles/hour) at the moment of impact, reported El Pais.
It was unclear how fast the first train was travelling when it derailed.
The cause for the crash is not yet known, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters at a press conference at Atocha station in Madrid, adding it was “really strange” that a derailment should have happened on a straight stretch of track. This section of track was renewed in May, he added.
The accident happened at 7.45 p.m. (1845 GMT), about 10 minutes after the Iryo train left Cordoba heading towards Madrid, authorities said.
“The Iryo 6189 Malaga – (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed,” Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.
Puente said most of those killed and injured had been in the first two carriages of the second train, the Renfe Alvia that derailed on impact and plunged down the side of the railway embankment. The first carriage had 37 people on board and the second, 16, he said.
An Iryo-operated train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed, smashing into the Renfe train travelling from Madrid to Huelva, sending it careering down a railway embankment.
The Iryo train had more than 300 passengers on board, while the Renfe train had around 100.
Paco Carmona, Cordoba fire chief, told TVE that while the Iryo had been evacuated within hours of the accident, the Renfe carriages were badly damaged, with twisted metal and seats.
“There are still people trapped. The operation is concentrating on getting people out of areas which are very narrow,” he said. “We have to remove the bodies to reach anyone who is still alive. It is proving to be a complicated task.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cleared his schedule for Monday to address the tragedy, while the King and Queen were following the developments with concern, a spokesperson said.
Foreign embassies sent text messages to staff asking them to confirm they were safe, Reuters reported.
Adamuz Mayor Rafael Moreno told El Pais that he was among the first to reach the crash site alongside the local police and saw what he believed to be a badly lacerated body several metres from the accident site.
“The scene is horrific,” he said. “I don’t think they were on the same track, but it’s not clear. Now the mayors and residents of the area are focused on helping the passengers.”
Local television images showed a reception centre set up for passengers in Adamuz, a town of 5,000 people, with locals bringing food and blankets as nighttime temperatures hovered around 42 degrees Fahrenheit (6 degrees Celsius).
Tearful passengers disembarking from the bus spoke briefly to local press before being guided inside.
Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for TVE who was on board the Iryo train, shared images showing the nose of that train’s rear carriage lying on its side, with evacuated passengers sitting on its upturned side.
Jimenez told TVE by phone from beside the stricken trains that passengers had used emergency hammers to smash the windows and climb out, and they had seen two people taken out of the overturned carriages on stretchers.
Iryo is a private rail operator, majority-owned by Italian state-controlled railway group Ferrovie dello Stato. The train involved was a Freccia 1000 train which was travelling between Malaga and Madrid, a spokesperson for Ferrovie dello Stato said.
The company said in a statement that it deeply regretted what had happened and had activated all emergency protocols to work closely with the relevant authorities.
Renfe said the derailment of its train had been caused by the Iryo train derailing into its path, adding that emergency services were still recovering passengers.
Renfe said its president was travelling to the crash site and that it was working to support passengers and their families. Adif has suspended all rail services between Madrid and Andalucia.
