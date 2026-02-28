UAE and Iran call for diplomatic resolution to Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions

The United Arab Emirates has expressed concern over the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging both sides to exercise restraint and prevent any further escalation.

In its statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels — an approach the country says can help strengthen security and stability in South Asia.

The UAE also reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at building trust and promoting dialogue between the two sides, noting that such steps can help fulfill the aspirations of both nations for peace and development.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran issued a separate statement expressing deep concern and regret over the intensifying violence, warning that continued hostilities could have serious humanitarian and security consequences for the region.

Tehran emphasized the need for mutual respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty, calling on both countries to immediately begin dialogue and engagement.

Iran also announced its readiness to assist in reducing tensions and facilitating discussions between the two sides to achieve a complete cessation of hostilities and reach an understanding.