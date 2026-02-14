Latest News
UN warns mass return of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran is pushing Afghanistan to the brink
The mass return of Afghans from neighboring Pakistan and Iran is pushing Afghanistan to the brink, the U.N. refugee agency warned on Friday, citing an unprecedented scale of population movement.
According to UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, 5.4 million Afghans have returned since October 2023, the vast majority from Pakistan and Iran. Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Kabul, he said the pace of returns is overwhelming.
“This is massive, and the speed and scale of these returns has pushed Afghanistan nearly to the brink,” Jamal said.
The surge began after Pakistan introduced a sweeping crackdown in October 2023 targeting undocumented migrants, prompting many Afghans to leave voluntarily or face detention and deportation. Iran also tightened measures against migrants at roughly the same time.
Many of those returning had spent decades in exile — some born and raised in Pakistan with established businesses and family networks.
Last year alone, 2.9 million Afghans returned, marking the highest annual return to any single country ever recorded by UNHCR.
Jamal noted that Afghanistan was already grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, economic fragility, and restrictions affecting women and girls. The sudden arrival of returnees — equal to about 12% of the population — has further strained services and resources. About 150,000 people have returned since the start of 2026.
Afghan authorities distribute basic assistance packages — including food, cash, SIM cards, and transport — but needs far exceed available support, particularly in a country still reeling from drought and two major earthquakes.
A November assessment by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) found that nine in ten families in high-return areas were resorting to negative coping mechanisms such as skipping meals, taking on debt, or selling their belongings.
Jamal also voiced concern about long-term sustainability, noting that while 5% of returnees say they plan to leave Afghanistan again, more than 10% know someone who already has.
“These decisions, I would underscore, to undertake dangerous journeys, are not driven by a lack of a desire to remain in the country, on the contrary, but the reality that many are unable to rebuild their viable and dignified lives,” he said.
Trump: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘looked like running’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday sharply criticized the military withdrawal from Afghanistan carried out under the Joe Biden administration, saying it “looked like running.”
Speaking to active-duty soldiers at Fort Bragg Army Base in North Carolina, Trump said the withdrawal left behind U.S. military equipment and tarnished America’s image.
“We wouldn’t have left anything. We would have left with dignity, strength and respect. We looked like we were running. We don’t run from anybody,” Trump said. “That was a Biden embarrassment. What a terrible president.”
Trump’s remarks reiterate his ongoing criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan, particularly the chaotic final days of the U.S. military presence.
Trump aide: Efforts continue to free Americans detained in Afghanistan
Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, reaffirmed on X that the Trump administration is actively pressing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to release American detainees.
“President Trump has made it clear that the Taliban (IEA) must cease their hostage-taking, or there will be consequences,” Gorka said. “We will not rest until Dennis Coyle and Mahmood Habibi come home.”
The IEA has denied detaining Habibi, who formerly served as head of Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority.
Over the past year, five American detainees have been released from Afghanistan. According to the New York Times, the IEA has demanded the release of the last Afghan prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay in exchange for freeing two American detainees in Afghanistan.
Former Pakistani diplomats urge dialogue with Afghanistan
Former Pakistani diplomats, speaking at a roundtable discussion in Islamabad, underscored the importance of sustained dialogue with Afghanistan to address bilateral differences.
The discussion, organized on Friday by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, highlighted that the current situation in Afghanistan has direct consequences for regional security and stability. Participants stressed that constructive engagement and regular communication are the only viable pathways to resolving existing challenges.
The former diplomats pointed out that relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are deeply interconnected, and any strain between the two sides inevitably impacts the wider region.
They further emphasized that building trust, enhancing practical cooperation, and fostering mutual understanding are essential prerequisites for achieving lasting regional stability.
