UNHCR delegation meets Afghan ambassador in Islamabad to discuss refugee support

A UNHCR delegation led by Filippa Candler, Head of UNHCR in Afghanistan, met with Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Pakistan, to discuss ongoing humanitarian assistance and challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The meeting, which also included Charlie Goodlake, Senior External Relations Officer for the UNHCR Commission in Afghanistan, focused on the plight of remaining Afghan refugees, students, and other Afghan nationals living in Pakistan.

Ambassador Shakeeb welcomed the delegation and praised UNHCR for closely monitoring refugees’ living conditions and communicating their situation to the international community. However, he noted that the assistance provided so far remains insufficient.

“Although the support is limited, it is commendable that UNHCR continues to highlight refugees’ hardships,” Shakeeb said during the meeting.

Candler acknowledged the constraints, stating that despite financial limitations, UNHCR remains committed to providing the maximum possible assistance to Afghan refugees.

Goodlake provided an update on UNHCR’s support for returnees, saying the organization delivered approximately $25 million in assistance to refugees returning from Pakistan and Iran in 2025. He confirmed that UNHCR’s support would continue in coordination with the Afghan government.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to continue cooperation and strengthen coordination on refugee and returnee support.