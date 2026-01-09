Latest News
UNICEF pushes to keep vulnerable Afghan children in school amid crises
Key measures include setting up temporary and safe learning spaces, distributing books and school supplies, and training teachers to maintain access to education across the country.
UNICEF Afghanistan has launched programs, with donor support, to ensure that vulnerable children continue their education during emergencies, preventing disruptions caused by recurring crises.
The organization emphasizes that uninterrupted schooling in emergency settings is essential for children’s mental well-being and future opportunities. UNICEF warns that without continued support, Afghan children risk losing their right to education due to ongoing instability.
Latest News
Amnesty calls on Pakistan to stop Afghan refugee deportations
Amnesty International has written to Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, expressing serious concern over the unlawful detention, harassment, and deportation of Afghan refugees in the country.
In this open letter, Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to halt the deportation of Afghan refugees and ensure that individuals in need of international protection are safeguarded in accordance with international human rights law.
The organization also emphasized that Pakistani authorities must guarantee the rights of Afghan refugees, particularly protection against arbitrary detention and eviction from refugee camps and their places of residence.
Latest News
Refugees Minister: Some countries seek to isolate IEA but face isolation themselves
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, says that some countries are trying to isolate the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA); however, instead of the IEA becoming isolated, these countries themselves are moving toward isolation, and the world has lost trust in them.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Refugees issued on Friday, Abdul Kabir made these remarks while referring to recent developments in the country during a dastar-bandi (turban-tying) ceremony in Khost province.
Kabir described the IEA’s relations with the region and the world as beneficial and important, stating that Afghanistan maintains positive economic and political relations with many countries.
He also criticized the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries and called on them to treat refugees more leniently.
He added that with the victory of the Islamic system, significant progress has been made in the country in the scientific field, alongside developments in the economy and politics.
Kabir also emphasized the importance of religious schools in society, saying that religious institutions, in addition to promoting education, played a major role in defeating the occupation.
At the ceremony, the Minister of Refugees also stated that IEA has prepared a program to provide cash assistance and food aid to thousands of needy returnee families in all provinces, and that this program will be implemented soon.
Latest News
Fear of deportation turns deadly for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Fear of arrest and forced deportation is pushing Afghan refugees in Pakistan into life-threatening situations, with women, children and the sick paying the heaviest price, humanitarian groups warn.
Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières – MSF) has shared harrowing accounts of Afghan families too afraid to leave their homes, even for urgent medical care, due to Pakistan’s ongoing deportation drive.
In one recent incident, an Afghan refugee couple knocked on the door of a Pakistani rickshaw driver late on a cold November night, begging for help. The woman was in labor, but the family feared that leaving their home would result in police detention. Despite having no money, the driver agreed to take her to hospital.
“She was screaming all the way,” the driver later told MSF staff in Balochistan province. “She gave birth in my rickshaw. It was full of blood. I cannot describe it in words. It broke me mentally.”
The mother and newborn survived after receiving care at an MSF facility, but aid workers say such cases are becoming increasingly common as Afghan refugees face serious barriers to accessing health services.
According to MSF, mass deportations have turned into a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghan refugees are being held in temporary camps with little or no access to shelter, clean water, sanitation, food, or health care. With winter temperatures dropping sharply, fear of arrest is preventing many from seeking treatment, leading to miscarriages, untreated illnesses and preventable deaths.
Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees since the late 1970s. However, since November 2023, the government has implemented the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, initially targeting undocumented Afghans before expanding to Afghan Citizen Card holders and, more recently, those with UN-issued proof of registration cards.
Deportations surged again from September 2025, coinciding with winter, and are now affecting Afghans regardless of legal status.
MSF has reported tragic cases, including the death of a five-month-old baby who spent the night in freezing conditions at a holding center before reaching medical care, and the case of a woman who died after delivering a stillborn baby in a camp with no basic facilities. Her family was deported to Afghanistan shortly after—along with her body.
“Lives are at stake,” said Xu Weibing, MSF’s head of mission in Pakistan. “Afghan families are being forced to choose between living in fear of deportation and danger upon return. Safety, dignity and humanity are not optional.”
Aid organizations are urging Pakistan to halt forced returns and calling on the international community to urgently increase humanitarian assistance, provide winter shelter, health care and protection, and find safe relocation options for the most vulnerable.
Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral trade plunges 53% in first half of fiscal year
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Saar: Afghanistan-Oman diplomatic ties reviewed
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
